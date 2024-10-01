Sarika-Emon starrer ‘Mayaa’ makes notable premiere, celebrities react

A married life comes with its own set of hurdles and difficulties, but despite these challenges, couples remain united through a deep bond of love and understanding to continue their journey together. The web-film "Mayaa" hence finds its inspiration through this very narrative.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Mayaa" features Mamunun Emon and Sarika Subrin starring in the titular roles. It delves into issues like drug abuse, women's struggles, family conflicts, and various real-world experiences in society.

Yesterday, the film, presented by the beauty brand Lily, premiered on the OTT platform Binge. Alongside the main cast and director, the premiere was attended by several celebrities, including Bidya Sinha Mim, Prarthana Fardin Dighi, Samira Khan Mahi, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak, and Senior Operative Director Hasan Faruk of Remark HB, among others.

Emon shared, "This is my debut OTT project, and the production process of 'Mayaa' has been very special to me. Raihan Rafi, through his remarkable direction, has successfully created a completely unique setting through this film. As an OTT content, I believe 'Mayaa' will carve out a special spot for itself among viewers."

Director Raihan Rafi shared, "This film is quite different from what I usually create. As you know, I work on both films and web content. I actually completed this project before "Toofan". While developing it, I aimed to cast two former major stars who have maintained their popularity and continue to be active in the industry today. With that in mind, I decided to bring back a well-known duo from that era—Emon and Sarika. My challenge was to rediscover them in a fresh light. The film's story will stir deep emotions and allow one to connect with various elements of life that surround them."

After the premiere, actress Bidya Sinha Mim remarked, "There's nothing new to say about Raihan Rafi's direction. He is a fantastic director, and I love his work. It's been quite a while since I've seen Emon bhai in such a fresh avatar. After watching the trailer, I even called him to mention how different he looked. Sarika has also been highlighted in a new way. The three people behind this web-film are very close to me, and I loved 'Mayaa's trailer so much that I couldn't miss the premiere."

Dighi was also full of praises regarding the lead actors, "In this web-film, I felt like I rediscovered both Emon bhai and Sarika apu in completely new roles. They both delivered outstanding performances, and the story gave them great opportunities to shine. It seemed to me like they were matching each other's performances in a competing in their own ways."