Apurba returns to small screen with ‘Absent Mind’

Ziaul Faruq Apurba, once a regular face in Bangladeshi television dramas, has become somewhat of a rare presence in recent years. Occasionally appearing in select productions, Apurba had been busy with his work on OTT platforms, most notably solidifying his position with the hit series "Golam Mamun".

After a hiatus of several months, the popular small-screen star is now back in action. On September 14, Apurba resumed shooting for a new drama titled "Absent Mind" in Uttara, Dhaka. The drama, directed by Rubel Hasan, pairs Apurba with Tanjim Saiara Totini.

Speaking about the project, director Rubel Hasan remarked, "It's exciting to have Apurba back on set after such a long time. He's teaming up with Totini in this one, and we plan to shoot two dramas with this duo back-to-back."

Produced by Akbar Haidar Munna, "Absent Mind" is expected to premiere soon on Club Eleven Entertainment's YouTube channel.