Apurba’s co-stars share heartfelt messages on his birthday

Glistening eyes, powerful expression, and a soul-stirring smile—Ziaul Faruq Apurba has enjoyed a successful career on the small screen for over a decade. His popularity has transcended the borders of Bangladesh, reaching fans in Kolkata who are die-hard admirers of the "Boro Chele" actor.

Apurba has also gained immense popularity on OTT platforms, with audiences loving his performances in "Mayashalik", "Buker Modhe Agun", and his recent hit Hoichoi web-series "Golam Mamun", where he plays the titular character.

Throughout his career, Apurba has acted alongside many talented actresses, creating successful on-screen pairings. Marking Apurba's birthday today, three showbiz actresses shared their experiences with the versatile actor to celebrate the occasion.

Sabila Nur: He never really felt like just a co-artiste; he was more like a brother

I have mentioned it previously, and it still stands that Apurba bhaiya is a great co-artiste and extremely supportive throughout the entire shooting process. He makes me feel so at peace. Together, we have worked on numerous dramas, and audiences have wholeheartedly loved our pairing.

I think it was probably 2015 or 2016 when we first worked together in a drama, directed by Sagor Jahan bhai. Since then, we have collaborated on numerous projects. Our most recent project was "Golam Mamun", which was released on Hoichoi for Eid.

To me, he never really felt like just a co-artiste; he was more like a brother. Apart from being a talented actor, he is a great human being. We never had any problems between us and always had a great understanding. On his birthday, all I can wish for is that-- this day comes again and again in his life. Heartiest wishes and prayers for Apurba bhai.

Mehazabien Chowdhury: People still remember our pairing in 'Boro Chele'

Apurba bhai has a keen sense of effortlessly blending into his character—he gives 100 percent dedication to his performance, which speaks volumes about his passion for acting. As a person, he is really kind and cooperative. We have worked together in many dramas, and our collaborations are immensely popular. People still talk about our drama "Boro Chele" to this day.

He has a very positive attitude towards life and always lends a helping hand to his fellow artistes, which is one of his greatest qualities. He puts in his utmost effort to figure out how to do the job well, and that is why he has been acting successfully for so many years. All I want to say to him is, happy birthday, bhaiya!

Monalisa: Apurba has reached this position due to hard work

Apurba has an incredible aura that ensures each and every scene with him becomes picturesque during shooting. Such beautiful expressions can only come from sheer talent and brilliance. Together with Apurba, I was able to deliver wonderful shots during filming.

Although he is a popular face, he never shows attitude toward other artistes. He always respects his co-stars and never throws any tantrums that popular stars tend to do. He is truly a down-to-earth actor. A man gradually becomes an actor, and through hard work, dedication, and persistence, Apurba has reached this position.

He does a great job of reading the script before appearing in front of the camera. This is a significant preparation. This is how an actor becomes a great artiste.

On his birthday, I have one thing to say to him: he still has a long way to go. Best wishes and love for him. Hoping for more success and prosperity for him in the future.