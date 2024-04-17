Apurba and Sabila team up for ‘Golam Mamun’

Earlier, Hoichoi Bangladesh announced the unveiling of six new original web series this year, igniting excitement among fans eager to see their favorite Golam Mamun back in action.

Directed by Shihab Shaheen, the series is a spinoff of "Buker Moddhye Agun," starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba, who won audiences heart with his action-packed performance.

Sabila Nur also stars in this series. Recently, Hoichoi gave a sneak peek of the upcoming series on OTT, revealing Apurba and Sabila together in the project.

The series follows Mamun's arrest for his assailant's murder, and he's implicated in the murder of a married couple as well. As law enforcer Mamun, he must evade the police and break the law to prove his innocence. However, a greater danger awaits him outside.

Golam Mamun" is scheduled for release on Eid-ul-Azha on Hoichoi.