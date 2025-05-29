The curious case of imposter at BB

Bangladesh Bank has recently discovered through a probe that the joint director of its Rajshahi office, who has been serving the central bank for 12 years under the name of Md Abdul Waresh Ansary, is actually an imposter.

The real Ansary, who is now the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Narayanganj district, was unaware of the situation until yesterday, when Bangladesh Bank informed him that someone had been impersonating him at the central bank.

The ADC said he had passed both the 31st Bangladesh Civil Service exam and Bangladesh Bank's assistant director recruitment exam in 2013.

"I preferred joining the civil service. I had no idea that someone was serving at Bangladesh Bank using my credentials," he said.

He added that the central bank might have been tracking the fraud for some time.

"Some ID-based scrutiny might have uncovered the fraud."

Bangladesh Bank has conducted an investigation into the matter, said Areif Hussain Khan, executive director and spokesperson of the central bank.

The investigation found that the imposter joined Bangladesh Bank as an assistant director (general) on July 22, 2013, with the help of his uncle, Md Shahjahan Miah, who, before being suspended yesterday, had been serving as an additional director at the BB.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Shahjahan Miah, the then-deputy director of recruitment, was the mastermind behind the scam, officials of the BB said.

Such an incident is embarrassing for Bangladesh Bank, said the BB spokesperson.

Yesterday, Bangladesh Bank suspended Md Shahjahan Miah through an office order due to his alleged involvement in the fraud.

"An investigation is currently underway against Md Shahjahan Miah. If found guilty, legal action will be taken against him," Khan said.

Fake Ansary served at Bangladesh Bank until May 27, when he was fired.

The Daily Star tried to reach him for comments, but found his mobile phone switched off.

However, Md Shahjahan Miah answered a phone call and said before hanging up: "I didn't go to the office today. I don't know anything about the suspension."