Bangladesh biggest climbers in latest FIFA rankings

Bangladesh made the biggest leap in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking following their historic qualification for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time ever.

Bangladesh topped their AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification group with wins over hosts Myanmar, Bahrain, and Turkmenistan. They thrashed Bahrain 7-0, edged Myanmar 2-1, and secured another dominant 7-0 win against Turkmenistan -- and such a commanding campaign saw Peter Butler's charges climb from 128th to 104th in the rankings.

This, however, is not the highest ranking ever achieved by the Bangladesh women's team, who reached their peak at 100 in 2013.

Bangladesh also earned the most points (+80.51) in the latest FIFA rankings update.

Meanwhile, Spain reclaimed the top spot, overtaking former leaders USA after finishing runners-up at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025. England, who won the title via a penalty shootout, have moved up one position to fourth.

France were the biggest movers within the top ten, rising four places to sixth after winning all three of their EURO group-stage matches -- including a notable win over eventual champions England -- before falling to Germany on penalties in the quarterfinals. Sweden climbed three spots to third after also losing to England in a last-eight shootout.

Despite winning their ninth Copa America Femenina title last week with a penalty shootout victory over Colombia, Brazil dropped three positions to seventh, with a pre-tournament loss to France contributing to their decline.