Butler & Co looking to embrace Asian Cup challenge

Bangladesh coach Peter Butler was looking to embrace the challenge of facing strong opponents after his side were drawn in a tough group, which included defending champions China, in their maiden Women's Asian Cup campaign.

The women in red and green (Ranked 128th), who sealed a historic qualification earlier this month after upending higher-ranked sides like Myanmar and Bahrain in the qualifying stage, will be playing record nine-time champions China (ranked 17th), three-time winners North Korea (ranked 9th) and Uzbekistan (ranked 51st) in the 12-teaam tournament, to be held in Australia from March 1-21, 2026.

The draw of the continental competition was held yesterday at the Town Hall in Sydney, which is one of the three host cities alongside Perth and Gold Coast.

Talking about the draw later in the day, Butler said his side were prepared to embrace the challenge, and that they were ready to announce their arrival on the continental stage, come March 2026.

"It's a very strong group but I look forward to it. I think you've got to embrace it," Butler said in a video message shared by the BFF.

"China will be very very difficult as will be North Korea but anything's possible. I'd rather embrace the challenge and say to everybody out there that we will give as good as we get and the most important thing is we'll make an impact," the Englishman added.

Bangladesh, the only side in the competition ranked outside 100, will begin their campaign against China on March 3 in Western Sydney Stadium before meeting North Korea at the same venue three days later. Butler's charges will wrap up the group stage against Uzbekistan at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Peter Butler. Photo: BFF

The top two teams from each of the three groups alongside the two best-third-place finishers will make it to the quarterfinals. However, this tournament will also serve as qualifying platforms for the next Women's World Cup as well as the 2028 Olympic Qualifiers.

The four semifinalists will directly qualify for Brazil 2027 while the four losing sides in the quarter-finals will have another chance with a playoff to claim two more World Cup spots.

All the eight quarter-finalists will book a ticket to the Los Angeles 2028 qualifying tournament.

Butler, who is currently training the under-20 team for the AFC Women's U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be held in Laos early next month, also reflected on the 'consistent improvement' his side have made since he took over around 17 months ago. With only seven months left, the Englishman said that he won't tinker much with his team ahead of the mega event in Australia.

Bangladesh's group fixtures

Bangladesh vs China: Sydney, March 3, 2026

Bangladesh vs North Korea: Sydney, March 6, 2026

Bangladesh vs Uzbekistan: Perth, March 9, 2026