Newly appointed Sylhet DC visits Sada Pathor area

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sylhet, Sarwoer Alam, today issued a stern warning to the illegal stone extractors at Bholaganj Sada Pathor in Companiganj Upazila.

Hours after joining the office, he conducted a drive at three stone crushers in the upazila on his way back from the Sada Pathor area.

During the drive, he declared, "If a single stone is removed, I will ruin your lives." The Sylhet DC seized illegally extracted stones from those three crushers and ordered them to be restored to Sada Pathor.

"We are identifying the looted stones and reinstalling them. Within a short time, Sada Pathor will return to its previous state. More importantly, we will ensure such looting never happens again," he said while talking to journalists.

Sarwoer said, "Punishment is necessary, but prevention is better. We will act according to the gravity of crimes. All cross-border smugglers and local beneficiaries of the looting will be held accountable."

The newly appointed DC took charge of his office this morning after visiting the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) upon his arrival in the city last night.