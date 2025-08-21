Italian PM Meloni postpones Asia tour, including Bangladesh

She was scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Yunus on August 31

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has postponed her scheduled visit to five Asian countries, including Bangladesh, due to her crucial role in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

"This is not a cancellation of the tour, but a postponement. She will visit in the near future," a foreign ministry official told The Daily Star tonight.

Meloni was expected to begin her multi-nation tour later this month, with an official stop in Dhaka on August 30 at the invitation of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. She was scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Yunus on August 31.

The other countries on her itinerary included Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea.

Diplomatic sources in Rome and Dhaka said the Italian premier is currently unable to travel to Asia as she is playing a key role in ongoing Nato negotiations between the United States and Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

The sources also noted that Meloni was involved in a European initiative to meet US President Donald Trump during his discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Foreign ministry officials added that Dhaka and Rome will remain in close contact to reschedule the visit at the earliest possible date.