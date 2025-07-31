Bangladesh maintain SAFF U-20 winning squad for AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh head coach Peter Butler instructs players in their last practice at home on July 31, 2025, before heading to Laos for the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers. Photo: Screengrab via BFF Facebook

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Thursday officially announced the squad for the fast-approaching AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, set to take place in Laos next month.

The 23-member squad remains unchanged from their successful SAFF U-20 Championship-winning team, which adds an air of continuity and confidence heading into the competition. The charges of Peter Butler are set to depart for Laos on August 2.

Midfield dynamo Sapna Rani strikes one during training. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh have been placed in a competitive Group H, where they will face hosts Laos, South Korea, and Timor-Leste from August 6-10.

South Korea, the third-most successful team in the tournament's history -- behind top achievers Japan (six-time winners) and serial finalists North Korea (defending champions) -- are the standout contenders in the group. They secured third place in the 2019 edition and have also been crowned champions in 2004 and 2013.

"South Korea, in my opinion, are probably one of the best teams I've seen in this region… but like I said our first priority is [the opening match against] Laos," coach Butler told reporters at a press meet in Dhaka today.

Bangladesh coach Peter Butler. Photo: BFF

Captain Afeida Khandoker echoed her coach's sentiment. "We know South Korea is a very strong side in our group, but our target is to qualify for the final round. We will play against Laos and Timor-Leste according to what the coach instructs us before concentrating on the South Korea match," she said.

Bangladesh captain Afeida Khandoker speaks to the media. Photo: BFF

Looking back, in the 2024 Qualifiers, Bangladesh played their first-round fixtures at home in early 2023. They secured a dominant 4-0 win against Turkmenistan but lost 1-0 to Iran and failed to progress to the next round, with the latter advancing as group champions. In the preceding edition in 2019 Qualifiers, Bangladesh lost 7-0 to South Korea and 2-0 to Chinese Taipei but earned a 5-1 victory over hosts Tajikistan.

As many as 33 teams have been divided into eight groups in this edition's qualifying event. Eight group champions and three best group runners-up will join hosts Thailand in the 2026 edition of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup -- set to take place from April 1–18. The top four teams from there will secure a coveted spot in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2026 in Poland, which is scheduled from September 5-27 next year.

Bangladesh squad:

Goalkeepers: Mile Akter, Swarna Rani Mandal, Fardosi Akter Shonale.

Defenders: Afeida Khandoker (captain), Nabiran Khatun, Puja Das, Surma Jannat, Joynob Bibi Rita, Kanom Akter, Kanon Rani Bahadur, Ruma Akter.

Midfielders: Sapna Rani, Munki Akhter, Oeyshi Khatun, Ayonto Bala Mahato, Rupa Akter, Bonna Khatun, Nadia Akter Juti.

Forwards: Mosammat Sagorika, Sree Moti Trishna Rani, Shanti Mardi, Umehla Marma, Sinha Jahan Shikha.

