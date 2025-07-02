‘Target’ locked: Ritu hails fans as Bangladesh near historic high

Butler’s girls on the brink of uncharted Asian Cup territory

Bangladesh midfielder Kohati Kisku, forward Ritu Porna Chakma [R] and teammates celebrate scoring their first goal against Myanmar in a AFC Asian Cup Qualiifers Group C fixture in Yangon on July 2, 2025. Photo: BFF

Star forward Ritu Porna Chakma delivered a performance to remember as Bangladesh shocked hosts Myanmar 2-1 in Yangon on Wednesday, moving within touching distance of a maiden berth in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

"We came here on a mission to qualify for the Asian Cup, and we gave our best," difference-maker Ritu said after the match.

The 21-year-old winger's two left-footed goals -- a curler into the far-post bottom corner in the 19th minute and a sublime lob in the 72nd -- capped a fearless display against a side ranked 73 places higher.

"This is what we live for," head coach Peter Butler had said after Bangladesh's 7-0 opening win over Bahrain -- a quote that now resonates even louder after his side followed it up with an even bigger scalp.

The result puts Bangladesh top of Group C with six points from two games. A draw against Turkmenistan on Saturday will be enough to confirm a first-ever qualification for the Women's Asian Cup finals, to be held in Australia next March.

However, if Turkmenistan fail to beat Bahrain tonight, Bangladesh will reach uncharted territory in just their third attempt to compete among Asia's elite.

Myanmar, who had thrashed Turkmenistan 8-0 in their opener, were stunned by Bangladesh's organisation, energy and flair -- traits Butler has instilled since taking charge last charge.

His players, meanwhile, continue to rise to the occasion. Ritu thanked the Bangladesh fans for their support.

"Our fans have been supporting us wholeheartedly, and we hope they will continue to fuel us," she said.