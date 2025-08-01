SAFF champs set for Laos assignment

Bangladesh midfielder Sapna Rani strikes one in their last practice at home on July 31, 2025, before heading to Laos for the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh women's youth team now have their sights set on the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos, taking place from August 6-10, as the buoyant bunch will aim to match the recent feat of the senior side.

The squad, unchanged from their victorious SAFF U-20 Women's Championship campaign at home, was announced yesterday. The team will depart for Laos on August 2.

Bangladesh have been placed in Group H alongside hosts Laos, South Korea, and Timor-Leste. South Korea -- a formidable force in the tournament's history with two titles to their credit (2004, 2013) -- will be the key contenders to advance as group champions.

Coach Peter Butler, however, remains focused on taking it match by match at Laos National Stadium, with the opening game against the home side on August 6 critical for building momentum.

"Our first priority is Laos. South Korea are very strong, but we'll be fit and ready for that," Butler told reporters at a press meet in Dhaka yesterday.

Captain Afeida Khandoker echoed her coach's sentiment. "We know South Korea are tough, but we aim to qualify for the final round," said the defender, who recently captained the senior team in Myanmar to a historic berth at the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 before the SAFF U-20 triumph at home.

Eight group winners and three best runners-up from the qualifiers will join hosts Thailand for the 2026 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup. The top four teams from there will secure spots in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2026 in Poland.

Asked about the possibility of his charges advancing as one of the best runners-up, coach Butler reiterated the importance of keeping up the development arc. "The SAFF tournament was experimental for me and for the players. When it comes to the AFC, it's a different kettle of fish. We're talking a step up… [Since] we don't have a league, and I think it's really important to understand that our development comes from playing high-profile games against the best oppositions we possibly can," said the Englishman.

"And since I've come here, I've requested that, and… shown that we can actually compete with teams who have higher rankings," added the former Liberia and Botswana coach.

RECENT PAST RECORD

2024 Qualifiers: Bangladesh secured a 4-0 win against Turkmenistan but lost to Iran, missing out on progression; 2019 Qualifiers: A 5-1 win over Tajikistan was overshadowed by losses to South Korea (7-0) and Chinese Taipei (2-0).

BANGLADESH FIXTURES

Laos: August 6 (7pm, Bangladesh time)

Timor-Leste: August 8 (4pm)

South Korea: August 10 (4pm)

BANGLADESH SQUAD

(Goalkeepers) Mile Akter, Swarna Rani Mandal, Fardosi Akter Shonale; (Defenders) Afeida Khandoker (captain), Nabiran Khatun, Puja Das, Surma Jannat, Joynob Bibi Rita, Kanom Akter, Kanon Rani Bahadur, Ruma Akter; (Midfielders) Sapna Rani, Munki Akhter, Oeyshi Khatun, Ayonto Bala Mahato, Rupa Akter, Bonna Khatun, Nadia Akter Juti. (Forwards) Mosammat Sagorika, Sree Moti Trishna Rani, Shanti Mardi, Umehla Marma, Sinha Jahan Shikha.