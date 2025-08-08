Bangladesh eye win over Timor-Leste before tough S Korea game

Bangladesh will look to keep their winning momentum going in the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers when the women in red and green take on unfamiliar opponents Timor-Leste in their second match at the Laos National Stadium today.

The match will kick off at 3:00 pm (Bangladesh time).

Although the charges of English coach Peter Butler struggled a bit in the first half of their opening match against hosts Laos, they dominated the second half to secure a comfortable 3-1 win.

Buoyed by that victory, Bangladesh will be aiming to collect full three points against Timor-Leste before facing former champions and group favourites South Korea on Sunday.

Like Laos, Timor-Leste are also unfamiliar opponents for Bangladesh. However, Timor-Leste are not expected to pose as tough a challenge, having suffered a heavy 9-0 defeat to South Korea in their opening match -- a result that also gave the Bangladesh technical staff an opportunity to analyse their game.

However, Afeida and Co. will need to improve their overall performance, particularly in passing and game control, to achieve a better result against Timor-Leste -- a result that could ultimately boost their chances of qualifying for the finals as one of the best three runners-up.

Bangladesh players did not hold an outdoor practice session ahead of today's encounter. However, according to a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) statement, the players went through stretching and gym workouts before undergoing a recovery session in the swimming pool.