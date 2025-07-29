Afra’s quiet punch behind Afeida’s football fame

Within Bangladesh's sports fraternity, Afeida Khandokar's name now stands out with prominence.

The captain of the Bangladesh women's football team has earned her recognition on her own terms, leading the team to international successes, including a historic qualification for the Asian Cup in Australia.

Yet, while Afeida shines brightly in the limelight, her elder sister Afra Khandokar has been quietly scripting her own story -- one that, until now, has largely remained out of the public eye.

Afra is not a footballer like her younger sister. Instead, she chose a different battleground: the boxing ring.

For years, she has been a consistent performer, winning gold medals in the Women's Junior Boxing Championship, Bangladesh Youth Games, Victory Day, and Independence Day tournaments.

But despite her steady success, boxing seldom draws the same media spotlight in Bangladesh as football or cricket.

That has begun to change during the 31st Men's and 7th Women's National Boxing Championships, where Afra's performances, coupled with the fame of her footballing sister, have finally brought her deserved attention.

Representing Bangladesh Ansar, Afra is now a semifinalist in the Women's 52kg weight category.

Afra's journey is intertwined with that of her sister's. While she is immensely proud of Afeida's achievements, her own path to sports began with a twist of fate.

"I wanted to be a footballer initially," Afra recalled. "I tried to get admitted to BKSP for football but couldn't. Later, through a talent hunt program and 15 days of training in Dhaka, I was admitted to boxing. At first, I regretted not playing football, but now there's no regret -- I'm doing well in boxing."

Their father, Khandaker Arif Hassan Prince, has been instrumental in nurturing their sporting ambitions. Their parents routinely travel to Dhaka from their hometown to support their daughters, whether it's on the football field or inside the boxing ring.

While Afeida leads Bangladesh's football revolution, Afra dreams of leaving her mark in boxing -- not only as a fighter, but eventually as a coach. A graduate in physical education and sports science, she believes in boxing's untapped potential in Bangladesh.

"Football and cricket dominate here, but boxing is progressing," Afra said. "If we get long-term training, we can bring results from abroad too."

Afra's determination reflects in her steady climb. After a silver medal in her debut national women's championship, she's now within striking distance of gold.

For Afra, her younger sister's fame also illuminates her journey. "It's a matter of pride for me and my family. We are really happy for Afeida," she said.

In many ways, the Khandokar sisters represent two sides of the same coin -- one basking in mainstream glory, the other quietly punching through barriers in a less celebrated sport. But together, they embody a family's relentless passion for sports, rooted in Satkhira and reaching national prominence.