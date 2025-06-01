‘Something good will happen’: Afeida upbeat ahead of Jordan test

Bangladesh captain Afeida Khandakar believes "something good will happen" when her side takes on a formidable Jordan in their second FIFA international friendly match at the King Abdullah Stadium in Amman on Tuesday.

The women in red and green impressed in their tournament opener, holding much higher-ranked Indonesia (94th) to a goalless draw on Saturday. The spirited performance from Bangladesh, ranked 133rd, drew praise from both their captain and head coach.

Reflecting on the result, Afeida said: "We had our first match against Indonesia, and we drew. Our goal was to win, but whatever Allah wills happens — and we ended up with a draw. Alhamdulillah, we are happy with that. We tried to follow the game plan the coach gave us. From the goalkeeper to the forward line, everyone followed the plan, which is why we were able to draw."

With a day dedicated to recovery that included light gym work, swimming, and complete rest, the squad is now focused on preparing for the much-anticipated showdown with Jordan (ranked 74th).

"Today was a full day of recovery... We'll start preparing from tomorrow for the next match. InshaAllah, something good will happen," the skipper added with optimism.

Head coach Peter Butler, who deployed a dynamic 3-4-3 formation, lauded his team's discipline and chemistry — bolstered by the return of key players Rupna Chakma, Shamsunnahar, Monika Chakma, Maria Manda, and Ritu Porna Chakma.

"They were brilliant today. We had a couple of chances… but I was really proud of the way they applied themselves and built and played from the back. They were outstanding… Ritu, Monika, Maria, and Sapna [Rani] did really well," said the Englishman.

