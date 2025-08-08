As rankings rise, BFF must leap further

Bangladesh women's football, under the guidance of Peter Butler, is arguably going through its best phase at present, and the big leap in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking is a timely reminder of that progress.

The game's governing body, FIFA, highlighted Bangladesh as one of the "biggest risers", as the team climbed 24 places -- from 128th to 104th -- following their historic qualification for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time.

While this is not the highest position Bangladesh women's team have ever achieved -- they peaked at 100 in 2013 -- the side earned the most points (+80.51) in the latest FIFA rankings update, marking a significant milestone.

What's more encouraging is that from the age-group levels to the senior national team, Bangladesh have shown consistent improvement -not just in results, but in the style and brand of football being played.

It's a game that fans can now enjoy beyond just wins and losses, and the players have added clear entertainment value with their confident, attacking performances.

The players are doing their job. But every time women's football makes headlines, a familiar question resurfaces: when will the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) present a long-term roadmap to raise the standard of the country's women's football structure?

Last month, Bangladesh topped their AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification group with a perfect record -- defeating hosts Myanmar 2-1 and thrashing both Bahrain and Turkmenistan 7-0. It was a commanding display that has rightly sparked national pride.

But now, after this historic qualification, the pressing question remains, and rightly so: can the BFF convert this success into lasting development?

BFF president Tabith Awal, in a recent in-depth interview with The Daily Star, stated that "this success should motivate us all." He spoke of three key priorities: creating opportunities for players in top international leagues, attracting more sponsorship and branding, and drawing stronger government support. That includes establishing a well-structured, long-awaited women's league and a dedicated women's football complex.

Crucially, he admitted the federation's failure in providing a proper, standard women's league -- something players have long demanded.

Now, everyone is watching to see whether these promises will translate into tangible action, and without delay. There's no excuse to lag behind, especially when the players are improving at such a rapid pace. Long-term sustainability must be ensured.

When it comes to the women's league, it's crucial that clubs shift their mindset and actively collaborate with the BFF. If entertainment value and visibility are benchmarks for attracting sponsors and club interest, then our footballers have already made a strong case.

With each new achievement, the disparity between men's and women's football in the country grows harder to justify. Equal support is no longer optional; it's essential for the game's future.