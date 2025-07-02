Bangladesh women's football team qualify for Asian Cup

The Bangladesh women's football team made history on Wednesday, securing qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time following a remarkable 2-1 win over a much higher-ranked Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

The crucial win significantly boosted Bangladesh's chances of progressing, but confirmation of their qualification only came later in the day, after Turkmenistan and Bahrain played out a 2-2 draw.

Bangladesh, with six points from their two wins against Bahrain and Myanmar, have climbed to the top of Group C. They will face Turkmenistan in their final group game at the same venue on Saturday.