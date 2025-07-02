Bangladesh women's football team qualify for Asian Cup

Football
Photo: BFF

The Bangladesh women's football team made history on Wednesday, securing qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time following a remarkable 2-1 win over a much higher-ranked Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

The crucial win significantly boosted Bangladesh's chances of progressing, but confirmation of their qualification only came later in the day, after Turkmenistan and Bahrain played out a 2-2 draw. 

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ritu Porna Chakma leads Bangladesh to victory against Myanmar
‘Target’ locked: Ritu hails fans as Bangladesh near historic high

Bangladesh, with six points from their two  wins against Bahrain and Myanmar, have climbed to the top of Group C. They will face Turkmenistan in their final group game at the same venue on Saturday.

 

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh Women's Football Teamafc women's asian cup
