‘We have to be realistic’: Bangladesh women’s coach Butler on improving rankings

Bangladesh coach Peter James Butler reacts before the start of the 2026 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match between Bangladesh and South Korea in Laos on August 10, 2025. Photo: BFF

"Like snakes and ladders, what goes up sometimes comes down," Bangladesh women's football head coach Peter Butler reflected on the team's landmark climb in the FIFA rankings.

Following their breakthrough campaign in Myanmar in June–July this year, the women in red and green surged from 128th to 104th in the latest FIFA rankings, the biggest leap by any nation.

The ranking boost mirrors Bangladesh's commanding qualifying performance at the age-group level, as the U-20s on Sunday secured their first-ever berth in the AFC Women's U-20 Asian Cup, sealing the ticket to Thailand for April next year, as one of the three best runners-up among eight groups.

"I'm mindful that it can come tumbling down pretty quick, it can go up pretty quick," Butler said via a video shared by the Bangladesh Football Federation yesterday.

Butler credited this progress to a "competitive and healthier working environment" and said, "The girls deserve the recognition and accolades they're receiving."

The U-20s entered the qualifiers as reigning SAFF champions, riding a six-match unbeaten streak, and carried that strong form through their campaign in Laos.

After emphatic wins over the hosts and Timor-Leste, the final group game pitted them against a world-class team like South Korea, a test they ultimately lost 6-1.

Reflecting on the defeat, Butler was candid: "I was proud of the girls, but at half-time I knew they were spent, they were done. We'd had fevers, injuries, and other issues… the South Koreans really put us to the sword in the second half."

This was a match where Bangladesh had hoped to at least avoid a big-margin defeat but they conceded three late goals. Ultimately, the outcome did not spoil the party for Butler's charges.

Rejecting a defensive approach, the former Liberia and Botswana coach explained, "We could have parked the bus, just gone route one, smashed it down the pitch and just defended that for our lives, but that's not how I work.

"We went toe to toe in the first half, and at half-time it was one apiece. I admire the girls' durability and spirit.

"But it was a great learning curve yesterday [Sunday] against probably one of the best sides in world under-20 women's football."

Looking ahead, he opined, "So, we have to be realistic and keep striving, keep working to actually try and maintain that FIFA ranking and bring it down below 100."

Ultimately, Butler's reflections struck a balance between pride and pragmatism. The double dose of historic qualification and rankings rise mark significant milestones for Bangladesh women's football, but competing with Asia's elite will demand continued commitment, growth, and resilience.