Bangladesh enters 5G era with limited rollout

Bangladesh has finally entered the 5G era, as the country's top two mobile operators yesterday announced the limited launch of the technology, aiming to provide ultra-fast internet, low latency, improved connectivity, and support for smart services and digital innovation.

Unlike previous generations, 5G, or the fifth generation of global wireless technology, can handle far more devices simultaneously, making it crucial for the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and advanced healthcare applications.

Robi Axiata, the country's second-largest operator, became the first to launch the service in seven areas across Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet yesterday afternoon.

The areas include Fakirapul (Paltan), parts of Dhaka University, Moghbazar Chowrasta, Khulshi in Chattogram, and Sagor Dighir Par.

Grameenphone (GP), the country's largest telecom operator, followed suit within less than two hours. In a surprise move, the company's CEO Yasir Azman announced the launch of its 5G service in all divisional cities in a post on GP's Facebook page.

Although GP claimed coverage in all divisional cities, users in Kawran Bazar, Dhaka, reported not receiving a 5G connection.

Company officials said the rollout is initially limited to certain areas and will gradually expand.

Robi has not disclosed the number of towers initially connected, but Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, said the operator aims to connect 200 towers by November 2025.

Bangladesh's mobile journey began with 2G in the mid-1990s, when Grameenphone and Robi introduced GSM services, making voice calls and SMS widely accessible.

It reduced dependence on landlines, expanded nationwide connectivity, boosted business interactions, and empowered village women.

More than a decade later, 3G service was introduced in 2013, providing faster internet and video calling, though coverage remained limited.

Five years later, 4G was rolled out, enabling mobile broadband, app-based services, e-commerce, ride-sharing, and mobile banking to flourish.

Upgrading to 5G faced delays due to infrastructure limitations and ecosystem readiness concerns.

The Awami League's 2018 election manifesto pledged 5G bandwidth by 2021–23, prompting the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to form committees for guidelines and spectrum pricing. In March 2022, 190 MHz of spectrum was auctioned for $1.23 billion, requiring operators to launch 5G within six months.

But the 5G guidelines were delayed until 2024 and omitted clear rollout obligations. Operators cited high costs, limited demand, and insufficient ecosystem readiness, delaying nationwide deployment.

The first 5G demonstration occurred on 25 July 2018 by Robi-Huawei, followed by Teletalk's experimental launch in six locations on 12 December 2018. In 2022, Grameenphone conducted trials in Dhaka, Chattogram, and all eight divisional cities.

Globally, 5G is rapidly expanding. India launched 5G commercially on 1 October 2022 and, by early 2025, had over 250 million active subscribers with 469,000 base stations. Across the globe, 5G subscriptions surpassed 2.4 billion in Q1 2025 and are projected to reach nearly 2.9 billion by year-end, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report (Q1 2025).

At Robi's launch yesterday, Md Emdad ul Bari of BTRC emphasised that 5G is about solving real-life problems, not just the technology itself.

He urged Robi to expand services to rural areas, particularly in health, education, and smart farming, warning against widening the digital divide.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser with executive authority of the ICT and telecom ministry, highlighted the need to accommodate the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine communication.

He noted that 4G networks in Bangladesh are still subpar and collectively blamed regulators, the government, and operators for not being able to ensure quality service.

Meanwhile, regarding GP's 5G service launch, CEO Yasir Azman said, "This is a proud moment for Grameenphone as we launch 5G services across all divisional headquarters, delivering transformative technology to the people of Bangladesh.

"With 5G, we are introducing a faster, more reliable network while opening the door for innovation, entrepreneurship, and smart solutions that will shape the nation's future."

M Riyaaz Rasheed, acting CEO of Robi Axiata PLC, said, "Thanks to the government's vision and policy support, we have been able to bring 5G to life in record time.

"This rollout will play an important role in taking Bangladesh's digital economy to the next stage. For the first time, our customers can experience hands-on what the future of connectivity looks like."