CU students, locals clash over assault on female peer

Students of Chittagong University rush inside the campus through Gate No-2 to take shelter as locals hurl brickbats at them during fresh clashes yesterday, after an overnight confrontation. Following the violence, section 144 was imposed in Chattogram’s Hathazari area in the afternoon. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

Two rounds of clashes between villagers and students of Chittagong University have left at least 240 people injured. The violence was sparked by the alleged assault on a female student on Saturday night and flared yesterday afternoon.

All classes and exams have been suspended for today, while Section 144, banning public gatherings in parts of the area where the clashes took place, is in force until 12:00am Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the violence, the CU administration, in a meeting last night decided to form a probe committee today. And until further notice, army and Rab personnel will remain deployed in and around the campus.

Meanwhile, violence and protests swept through two other public universities yesterday. Bangladesh Agricultural University was declared closed indefinitely after students demanding a single combined degree confined over 200 teachers before being assaulted by outsiders. At Rajshahi University, a dispute over excluding first-year students from the Rucsu voter list triggered scuffles between students.

The photo were taken yesterday in Jobra village adjacent to Gate No. 2 of Chittagong University. Photos: Rajib Raihan

Mostafa Kamal of the CU Medical Centre said at least 200 students were treated since Saturday night, many of whom were later referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Some of the injuries were from machetes and daggers; others were beaten with rods and sticks, while some were hit by brick chunks.

Parkview Hospital General Manager Md Zia said seven students were admitted there, including one with a critical head injury. "Imtiaz Ahmed Sayem from the IR department is undergoing surgery."

Two reporters of The Daily Star were also injured while covering the clashes.

HOW IT BEGAN

Witnesses said a Philosophy department student returned to her private mess at 11:00pm Saturday and found the gate locked. After repeated knocking, the guard refused to open. She was let in after her roommates gathered. Once inside, the guard allegedly shoved and assaulted her, remarking, "Why are you coming in so late?"

As the student informed seniors, the guard fled. But the news spread quickly, drawing hundreds of students and locals to gather.

The situation escalated into chases and counter-chases, leaving dozens injured.

Army personnel brought the situation under control around 3:30am early yesterday.

Villagers attack a student with sharp weapons. Students set a motorcycle on fire. Photos: Rajib Raihan

SECOND BOUT

Tension escalated yesterday morning around Jobra village near Gate No-2 when several hundred students gathered on one side while locals stood on the other, chanting slogans against each other.

Around noon, Pro VC (academic) Prof Md Shamim Uddin Khan, Pro VC Kamal Uddin, Proctor Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif and other teachers arrived to pacify the situation. Soon afterwards, fresh clashes broke out with brick chunks hurled by both sides. At least 10 students and Pro VC Kamal were injured.

No law enforcement officers were present at the scene then.

Witnesses said villagers armed with rods and machetes chased students through paddy fields and alleys.

"This was a planned attack, and the law enforcers did nothing to stop it," said Saikat Khan, a Bangla student.

Sakhawat Hossain of journalism department said, "They pushed students off rooftops."

After section 144 was imposed, a large convoy of joint forces arrive. Photos: Rajib Raihan

Students alleged that despite hours of violence, law enforcement arrived only after 3:00pm. After Section 144 was imposed, around 3:30pm, large contingents of police, Rab, and army entered the campus.

An emergency meeting on the situation, chaired by CU VC was held around 7:20pm on yesterday. After the meeting, CU Registrar Professor Saiful Islam told this newspaper that a 21-member committee has been formed to improve long-term relations between CU and residents of the Jobra-Fatepur area.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Farida Khanam said, "More than 300 students were injured in the attack, while no one from Jobra village was hurt, indicating a one-sided assault. I have instructed the local chairman to ensure safe accommodation for all university students tonight.

CU Pro VC (administration) Prof Shamim Uddin said, "The university administration will cover all medical expenses for the injured. We have spoken to the local community, who have assured full cooperation with the university."

A similar clash with locals occurred on October 21 last year, reportedly involving Jubo League and Chhatra League activists. That unrest was settled through mediation.

BAU CLOSED

Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh was declared closed indefinitely last night after alleged outsiders attacked protesting students who had confined over 200 teachers, including the vice-chancellor, during an academic council meeting convened to discuss the students' demand for a single combined degree.

At least seven students were injured in the attack.

Students have been asked to vacate their halls by 9:00am today, said Proctor Prof Md Abdul Alim. "We will investigate the attack on the students and incidents of vandalism on campus."

Unrest began when students of veterinary science and animal husbandry faculties rejected the outcome of an academic council meeting that decided to continue with three degrees: BSc in Animal Husbandry, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, and a separate combined degree.

From 1:00pm, they locked the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Auditorium, confining over 200 teachers.

Around 7:40pm, when district officials and police intervened, unidentified outsiders allegedly attacked the students, leaving at least seven, including females, injured. Five were admitted to hospital, said Shibli Sadik, a student of the animal husbandry faculty.

Protesting the attack, students brought out a procession and later announced a four-point demand, including a single combined degree and resignation of the proctorial body.

The proctor said a four-member committee has been formed to prepare a new curriculum for the combined course, along with a makeup curriculum.

TENSION FLARES AT RU

Scuffles broke out among student organisations at Rajshahi University yesterday over the exclusion of first-year students from the voter list for the upcoming Rucsu election.

Tensions flared at 9:30am when Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists staged a sit-in outside the treasurer's office. At 10:10am, they entered the Rucsu office and resorted to vandalism.

By 11:00am, Chhatra Shibir, Students Against Discrimination (SAD), and other groups staged counter-protests, triggering repeated clashes. At least six students were injured.

University sources said including first-year students may delay the polls.

Rucsu Chief Election Commissioner Prof F Nazrul Islam said first-year students could not be included as voters since they were not enrolled when the schedule was announced.

[Our CU correspondent, Chattogram staff correspondents, Mymensingh correspondent, and RU correspondent contributed to this report.]

An injured student of Chittagong University leaps into a pond to escape attackers. Photos: Rajib Raihan

Students of Mymensingh’s BAU ride atop the Dhaka-bound Haor Express train during their “Agri-block” programme yesterday morning. Hours later, alleged outsiders attacked the protesters who had confined university faculty members. PHOTOS: RAJIB RAIHAN (Ctg), AMINUL ISLAM (M’singh), AZAHAR UDDIN (Rajshahi)