US national found dead at Westin Dhaka

Police recovered the body of a US national from a hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan yesterday.

The deceased is Terrence Arvelle Jackson, aged about 50, said Inspector (Operation) Mizanur Rahman of Gulshan Police Station.

His body was recovered from Room 808 in The Westin Dhaka, he added.

He said the man was in Bangladesh on a business trip for the last few months and had checked into the hotel on August 29.

Police said they handed over the body to the US Embassy in Dhaka without conducting an autopsy.

The OC said after a hotel staffer did not get any response from the room in the afternoon, the authorities informed police.

Police and embassy officials went to the spot, opened the room with a master key and found the victim dead.

Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman said, "We reviewed the CCTV footage in the hotel for the last two days. There was nothing suspicious. We primarily suspect that he died of natural causes. A medical team was present with the embassy officials. We handed over the body to them."

The Daily Star contacted The Westin Dhaka several times but the hotel authorities refused to comment on the matter.

The US Embassy in Dhaka could not be reached for comments.