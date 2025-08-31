Fresh clash erupts between CU students, locals

A fresh clash broke out between Chittagong University (CU) students and local residents around noon today, as a sequel to tensions stemming from an earlier confrontation.

Photo: Rajib Raihan

The clash erupted around 12:20pm near Baccha's Dokan and the Londoni Building area, adjacent to Gate No 2 of the university.

Photo: Rajib Raihan

Both sides were seen hurling brickbats and wielding sticks during the confrontation, turning the area into a battlefield.

Photo: Rajib Raihan

Amid the chaos, several students were also seen throwing stones at nearby houses belonging to local residents.

However, no law enforcement personnel were present at the scene at the time of the latest incident.

More than 100 students were injured in a clash that broke out between CU students and local residents around midnight, following the alleged assault of a female student by a guard of her mess near the university's Gate No. 2.