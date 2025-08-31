Over 100 injured in overnight clashes between CU students, locals

A clash broke out between Chittagong University students and local residents around midnight, following the alleged assault of a female student by a guard of her mess near the university's Gate No. 2.

More than 100 students were injured, with about 20 in critical condition sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Dr Md Tipu Sultan, senior medical officer of the university medical centre, said around 5:30am after the situation subsided.

Two members of the university's proctorial body were also injured in the clash, he added.

"I have never seen so many students injured in a single day. I personally treated nearly a hundred students, while several critically injured were referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital," Dr Sultan told reporters.

According to eyewitnesses, a female student returned to her mess around 11:00pm yesterday and found the gate locked. Despite repeatedly pushing it, she could not get in. When her classmates arrived and requested the guard to open the gate, he allegedly refused at first. After prolonged shouting and commotion, the gate was eventually opened by the guard.

As the student entered, the guard reportedly remarked, "Why are you coming in so late?" before shoving and assaulting her.

When the female informed the matter to some senior students, the guard fled the scene. As news spread across the campus, more students gathered at the spot. By then, numerous locals had also arrived at the scene in support of the guard, triggering a series of chases and counter-chases. The confrontation quickly escalated, resulting in dozens of students being injured.

Locals armed with iron rods and homemade weapons were seen at Gate No. 2. They allegedly went from dormitory to dormitory in the area and threatened students.

On information, police rushed to the scene but failed to bring the situation under control. It was finally stabilised around 3:30am after the army intervened.

In the aftermath, the university campus remains eerily quiet.

The student who was reportedly assaulted said, "Our mess gate closes at midnight. I had gone out for work and returned around 11:00pm to find it locked. I pushed it several times, and my roommates requested the guard to open it, but he refused. Later, when the gate was finally opened, he behaved abusively and shoved me twice, blocking my entry. When I tried to enter by force, he kicked and slapped me."

Major Shahriar, a member of the army team, said, "Our responsibility is to ensure the safety of students. We are functioning solely as a striking force, while decision-making rests with the university administration. We are in communication with the administration, and we want to assure students that those involved in this attack will be dealt with swiftly."

Confirming the clash, Proctor Prof Dr Tanvir Haider said, "It is unfortunate that so many students were injured. We are in touch with the army and police, and those responsible for this incident will face the strictest action."

Exams Postponed

Following the clash, the university authorities have postponed all departmental examinations scheduled for today.

Prof Dr Kamal Uddin, Vice-Provost of CU, said that many students were injured in the incident and considering the situation, today's exams have been postponed.