Politics
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 31, 2025 07:31 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 11:39 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

'Apply same decision to Jatiya Party as Awami League'

Sun Aug 31, 2025 07:31 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 11:39 PM
JP worked as ‘an ally’ of AL, Jamaat tells Chief Adviser Yunus
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 31, 2025 07:31 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 11:39 PM
Jamaat advises Yunus to ban Jatiya Party
Photo: PID

Jamaat-e-Islami today advised Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to ban the activities of the Jatiya Party, terming it "an ally of Awami League".

"Jatiya Party worked as an ally of Awami League. So, the decision you took about the Awami League, you can also take on Jatiya Party," said Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He later spoke to journalists after meeting with the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna around 6:30pm.

On May 12 this year, the interim government banned all activities of the Awami League and its associated and affiliated organisations, on allegations of killings, genocide, crimes against humanity, and other grave offences during the July uprising.

Photo: Chief Adviser Press Wing

At today's briefing, the Jamaat leader said the chief adviser told them that the July Charter is "their subject of interest, and it must be implemented".

"Letting the train leave the election station without attaining this [July Charter] is the wrong kind of decision. It's because it happened the way one party wanted [the decision to hold election in February]. But the remaining parties, we are united over the demand that the July Charter must be implemented."

"There is a form of discrimination here -- one party is the offence, while the rest of us are defence. The level-playing field has been compromised here. And you [chief adviser] need to rectify this before the election."

Read more

NCP leaders meet chief adviser at Jamuna

Related topic:
Jatiya PartyJamaat-e Islami
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BNP meets Chief Adviser Yunus at Jamuna

7h ago

Jamaat leaders meet chief adviser at Jamuna

10h ago

NCP leaders meet chief adviser at Jamuna

8h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার ঘোষিত সময়েই নির্বাচন হবে: প্রেস সচিব

আপনারা জানেন, সেপ্টেম্বরের শেষ সপ্তাহে দুর্গাপূজা। দুর্গাপূজা ঘিরে দেশে যেন কোনো ধরনের ষড়যন্ত্র, কেউ যেন অস্থিতিশীল পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি করতে না পারে, সে বিষয়ে সকল রাজনৈতিক দলকে সজাগ থাকার এবং সকলের...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাকার ওয়েস্টিন হোটেল থেকে মার্কিন নাগরিকের মরদেহ উদ্ধার 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে