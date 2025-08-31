'Apply same decision to Jatiya Party as Awami League'

JP worked as ‘an ally’ of AL, Jamaat tells Chief Adviser Yunus

Jamaat-e-Islami today advised Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to ban the activities of the Jatiya Party, terming it "an ally of Awami League".

"Jatiya Party worked as an ally of Awami League. So, the decision you took about the Awami League, you can also take on Jatiya Party," said Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher.

He later spoke to journalists after meeting with the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna around 6:30pm.

On May 12 this year, the interim government banned all activities of the Awami League and its associated and affiliated organisations, on allegations of killings, genocide, crimes against humanity, and other grave offences during the July uprising.

Photo: Chief Adviser Press Wing

At today's briefing, the Jamaat leader said the chief adviser told them that the July Charter is "their subject of interest, and it must be implemented".

"Letting the train leave the election station without attaining this [July Charter] is the wrong kind of decision. It's because it happened the way one party wanted [the decision to hold election in February]. But the remaining parties, we are united over the demand that the July Charter must be implemented."

"There is a form of discrimination here -- one party is the offence, while the rest of us are defence. The level-playing field has been compromised here. And you [chief adviser] need to rectify this before the election."