Our brand of football really surprised a lot of people: Butler

Few expected Bangladesh to stamp their ticket to the Women's Asian Cup at a qualifying tournament last week after a year in which they had failed to win a game and lost some of their most experienced players.

Ranked 128th in the world and 25th in Asia, the Bengal Tigresses headed to Myanmar without all-time top-scorer Sabina Khatun, who led a walk out in protest at English coach Peter Butler in February.

Bangladesh defied the odds, however, by winning all three games in Yangon to top their group and secure one of only 12 spots in Australia next year, their first appearance at the continental tournament.

"I'm really proud of the players ... these girls have sacrificed a lot," Butler told Reuters on Sunday, before flying to Dhaka where a large crowd gathered late at night to welcome the team home.

"They were put through the mill and they have reaped the rewards."

Butler, a former West Ham United midfielder who has spent two decades coaching clubs and national teams across Asia and Africa, took over in March last year.

"When I came into the national team ... some of the players were picking themselves," the 58-year-old said.

"There was no discipline. Unfortunately, if there's no discipline, you're really on the road to nowhere."

Butler introduced a new training regimen and tried to bring through some younger talent, leading to the rebellion of a group of established players.

They sent a letter to the federation calling for Butler's dismissal and accusing him of favouritism, dividing the team, making inappropriate comments about their personal lives and insulting them.

"No coach likes to be accused of things that are totally unfounded and untrue," Butler said.

"It was lies, more lies, and it seems like it's never going to end. It can be tedious and tiring.

"I didn't have a personal agenda... at the end of the day, what I've done has been for the betterment, the good of Bangladeshi football."

The rebellion fizzled out when the players signed new contracts in March, although Khatun, Sanjida Akhter and Masura Parvin have not played for the country since.

'A COMPETITIVE EDGE'

Butler ploughed on with his new regimen, placing a big focus on fitness and making big demands on the players.

"It had five o'clock wake-up calls, six o'clock starts, 90-minute sessions, high-tempo, high-intensity. Not easy," he said.

"I think it was a defining moment of change in Bangladesh football when discipline came into the forefront where previously there was none."

In a culture where seniority is highly prized, he also continued with his mission to bring younger talent through to complement the veterans.

More than half of the squad he picked for last week's qualifying tournament were under 20 years old, players he said were previously not given an opportunity.

"Young players bring a competitive edge... it takes people out of their comfort zones. That's what I've done, I've shaken it up," he said.

Bangladesh started their Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a 7-0 win over Bahrain, but the real test for Butler's team arrived when they took on hosts Myanmar in a decisive battle for the group's single qualifying slot.

Ritu Porna Chakma, one of the rebel players, scored a brace to secure a 2-1 win over Myanmar, ranked 55th in the world. Bangladesh rounded out their group games with a 7-0 win over Turkmenistan on Saturday.

"Our brand of football really surprised a lot of people," Butler said. "You've got to have the belief, and I had the belief in my players."

Butler, however, was not sure whether he would continue in his role, with his contract ending soon.

"I don't even know if I'll be in charge going into the next tournament. I don't know what my future holds," he said.

"Whether I'm there or not there is not important. I've achieved what I set out to achieve... we got there, and it's history.

"I'd like to think I've helped change the women's football landscape in Bangladesh."