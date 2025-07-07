'We know how to fight through adversity': Women footballers eye world stage

In the quiet hours of early morning, long after the city had gone to sleep, Dhaka's Hatirjheel Amphitheatre came alive with celebration.

At around 2:30am on Monday, cheers echoed off the water as Bangladesh's women's football team stood proudly on stage, basking in a moment that marked history -- their first-ever qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.

The late-night reception, organised by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), was more than a celebration. It was a declaration of intent -- a message that these young women, who had conquered South Asia, were now ready to take on the world.

Captain Afeida Khandakar, her voice steady with emotion, said: "This is a moment we will never forget. Please pray that we can achieve even greater things. Our dream is not limited to South Asia — we want to take Bangladesh to the global stage."

Ritu Porna Chakma echoed that ambition, reminding the nation of the spirit that powered their success: "We are here today because of teamwork -- football is not a sport based on individual brilliance. We, the girls of Bangladesh, know how to fight through adversity. Please keep believing in us. We will not let you down. Our goal is to take Bangladesh beyond Asia, to the world stage."

Head coach Peter Butler also addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and passion of the fans.

Their words carried weight -- not only because of what they had achieved, but because of what they now represented. Bangladesh had dominated their qualifying group, humbling Bahrain 7-0, edging past hosts Myanmar 2-1, and finishing strong with another 7-0 rout of Turkmenistan.

With that campaign, the women's team secured their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time. But that's only the beginning.

Now, the team stands on the brink of even greater opportunities. The 2026 Asian Cup -- featuring 12 teams, including hosts Australia and giants like China, Japan, and South Korea -- will also serve as the qualification stage for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

The top six teams from the tournament will earn a direct ticket to the World Cup, while the top eight will qualify for the Olympics. The seventh and eighth-placed teams will have another chance at the World Cup through intercontinental playoffs.

As the spotlight shone on the Hatirjheel stage, the presence of cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, former national captain Aminul Haque, DNCC Administrator Mohammad Ejaz, BFF president Tabith Awal, and other dignitaries added further weight to the celebration.

