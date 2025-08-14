Steadfast Sapna ‘can’t imagine leaving football’

In Peter Butler's evolving system, where form and game intelligence carry more weight than seniority, Bangladesh women's team midfielder Sapna Rani has emerged as the reference point in the senior team. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Once on the fringes, Bangladesh midfielder Sapna Rani has become a key figure for both senior and U-20 sides in the past ten months, starring in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers and helping secure SAFF titles under English coach Peter Butler. The Thakurgaon native, once active in various sports, entered football in 2017 and did not look back ever since, rising through the age groups to become a composed, versatile midfielder whose game sense belies her years. In a conversation with The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman, she reflected on her journey, mindset, among others. The excerpts of the interview are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): After being part of the senior team's consecutive SAFF Championship-winning campaigns, in 2022 and 2024, you've been part of two landmark milestones this year: the national team and the U-20s both qualifying for their respective AFC Asian Cups. How do you view this achievement?

Sapna Rani (SR): It's a major highlight of my career, having been part of both squads. I was also in the team that won our first SAFF Championship in 2022. Both missions were demanding, starting long before the tournaments began.

DS: Which campaign felt tougher: Myanmar or Laos?

SR: The U-20 tournament in Laos was harder. The home side were strong in every department, especially fitness. We'd never played them before and had no idea what to expect [in our campaign opener], so the fear was real -- even more than against South Korea [in the third and final match]. But as the match went on, our confidence grew.

DS: How do you rate Bangladesh's chances in the Asian Cup in Australia next March?

SR: We're grouped with Uzbekistan, China, and DPR Korea -- all ranked higher. We aim to fight hard against Uzbekistan, although the other two will be huge tests.

DS: What kind of preparation is needed?

SR: We've told the [Bangladesh Football] Federation what we need: training abroad and as many friendlies against strong teams as possible.

DS: Take us back to when your playing career kickstarted.

SR: I was nicknamed 'Sachin Tendulkar' while I played school cricket as an opening batter. I also played volleyball, badminton, and athletics. In 2017, Rangatuli Academy spotted me in an inter-school football tournament. A year later, BKSP selected me, but I couldn't afford to join until Joya Chakma arranged a full scholarship. I joined the U-15 national camp in 2019. Initially, I played in the forward role, often as a winger under coach Paul Smalley, but later settled into a more defensive midfield position.

DS: Was it difficult to break into the senior team?

SR: [Coach] Butler sir values discipline and performance, but to secure my place I had to work harder and take extra responsibility.

DS: How did you shape your creative midfield style?

SR: The midfield is the heartbeat of the game -- you have to control play and be strong. I look up to Monica [Chakma] Apu, as well as Toni Kroos.

DS: You're known for long-range strikes. How did that develop?

SR: Coaches usually encourage me to shoot from distance. As a midfielder, I can't always get into the attack, so I take my chances from range. My childhood coach, Sudha Sir of Rangatuli Academy, first taught me how to strike from distance, and I built on it at BKSP and national camps.

DS: Do you prefer scoring or setting up goals?

SR: Both, but as a midfielder, I enjoy creating for others a bit more. To be honest, I think in Bangladesh the strikers get way more accolades compared to the midfielders, whereas it's us midfielders who create the scoring opportunities.

DS: Are you satisfied with your football journey so far?

SR: I played for fun as a child, but now it's a profession I can't imagine leaving. Football has given me a lot.

DS: Can football support your family?

SR: Yes. Winning the SAFF Championships helped me contribute financially. It feels good to be able to support my family.

DS: Tell us about them.

SR: We're six in the family. My father can't work due to heart problems, so the family depends on me. Coming from a struggling background, I've always wanted to make my parents happy through football.

DS: Studying for the HSC exam, how do you balance football and academics?

SR: It's tough after training, but studying is essential for the future, especially for girls.

DS: Several senior players are abroad, playing in Bhutan league. Any chance we'll see you play outside Bangladesh?

SR: I'm leaving for Bhutan this weekend to join RTC Club. I've heard the altitude can cause breathing issues, but I'm excited. Playing abroad is a dream come true.

DS: Where do you see yourself in the future?

SR: Like many players, I dream of playing in a European league.