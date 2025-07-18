Sapna Rani: this one’s a keeper

Bangladesh midfield Sapna Rani [L] celebrates with teammates during their 7-0 win against Turkmenistan in an AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers fixture in Yangon on July 5, 2025. Photo: BFF

The term 'complete footballer' is often used lightly, but it fits in Sapna Rani's case.

Her name -- meaning 'Queen of Dreams' -- carries poetry; her play carries purpose. One may not always find her on the highlight reel, but notice when she's not there on the pitch.

That's because Sapna does more of the seemingly invisible work: scanning space, intercepting threats, recovering possession, with the same tenacity as she detects a goal-scoring opportunity.

In Peter Butler's evolving system, where form and game intelligence carry more weight than seniority, Sapna has emerged as the reference point. Whether operating as a holding presence or a box-to-box force, she reflects a footballer with an understanding of the game that belies her age.

During the landmark Asian Cup Qualifiers recently, she started every game in a central midfield role, alongside the established stars like Maria Manda and Monika Chakma. Sapna now brings the same consistency and control she showed in Myanmar to the youth team currently impressing in the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship.

R-L: Bangladesh players Sapna Rani, Shanti Mardi, Sinha Jahan Shikha and others line up ahead of their SAFF U-20 Women's Championship 2025 fixture in Dhaka. Photo: Facebook

Against Sri Lanka in their tournament opener, no sooner had the game begun, she curled in a long-range free-kick with ease to announce that Bangladesh were dead serious about their title defence.

On Thursday, subbed in early for injured Bonna Khatun against Bhutan, she controlled the game and did so with assurance; every tempo change ran through her. To add the cherry on top, she scored a jaw-dropping goal from 35 yards out in the 74th minute to cap a convincing 3-0 win, redeeming herself from a missed penalty earlier.

In real-time, the goal stunned the crowd at King Arena Ground-2 in Dhaka. In slow motion, it became something else altogether -- a technique stripped to a forgotten form.

As one of nine senior players part of Bangladesh's journey in the regional age-level meet, Sapna's primary role appears to be setting standards and shepherding for the less experienced bunch. Her aura and stability on the pitch rubs off to ballplayers like Munki Akter and Umehla Marma.

Back to June-July's memorable Myanmar run, even in a match with qualification already secured, Butler kept her in the eleven against Turkmenistan.

There, she scored a scorcher in that 7-0 thumping; having aimed for the far corner like a sniper who only recognises a headshot.

It's as if, every now and then, she attempts an audacious kick from distance just to remind people she can.

Back in her hometown during her developmental years, Sapna tried everything: volleyball, handball, cricket -- the latter as a wicketkeeper-batter; which isn't much of a surprise since this role requires arguably the most discipline.

However, fate had football written all over the forehead of the girl from Thakurgaon.

BKSP trials in 2017 opened the gates, and she has been moving through age groups ever since. Now she's a two-time SAFF champion with the senior team. Her displays in Myanmar were near flawless, especially in the all-important victory over the home team on July 2.

"People said things," she had told Samakal in a recent interview, recollecting her struggle. "But my family told me to keep going."

And so she did: past the whispers and past the odds. The girl from the north plays with the confidence of someone who isn't doing it for applause; who knows what she has survived, possessing the generosity of someone playing for more than herself.

As Bangladesh gear up for their biggest-ever challenge next year -- the AFC Asian Cup in Australia -- Sapna Rani had already and rightfully earned her place in a squad filled with teenagers making a case.

Few players seem as integral to the journey ahead. Ask anyone on the pitch, and they'll probably tell you: nothing quite ticks without her.