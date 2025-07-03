Breaking barriers with boldness and brilliance

In the heart of Yangon, under the weight of history and the roar of a partisan crowd, Bangladesh women's team paid a tribute to the beautiful game by being tactically astute, fearless in execution, and united in belief.

With a 2–1 victory over hosts Myanmar yesterday, the two-time SAFF champions shattered the regional ceiling to qualify for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Australia -- the first time the women's team reached the continent's top tier.

The qualification was confirmed after the day's second Group C fixture between Bahrain and Turkmenistan ended in a 2–2 draw. This will be only the second time Bangladesh take part in Asia's showpiece football tournament, following the men's appearance 45 years ago.

It is also the crowning moment for a women's side that, after a 19-year drought, reclaimed SAFF supremacy with a title-winning run in 2022.

Against a side ranked 73 places higher in FIFA rankings and with World Cup ambitions of their own, Bangladesh dominated both the scoreboard and the story. And they did it their way: with a brand of football that was world-class in its philosophy and thrilling in execution.

What Peter Butler's side produced at the Thuwunna Stadium was a showcase of identity in all its evolving glory.

A high-risk, high-reward 3-4-3 formation packed the midfield with intelligent ball-players. From the first whistle, the women in red and green pressed high, rotated smartly, and dictated the tempo with confidence.

At the back, a three-player defensive line -- all long-haired and braided -- operated with poise: experienced Shamsunnahar, Sheuli Azim, and captain Afeida Khandokar. Defensive midfielder Kohati Kisku dropped deep during transitions to form a temporary back four, while goalkeeper Rupna Chakma played as a sweeper -- alert, composed, and instrumental in maintaining shape.

Even after Myanmar pulled one back in the 89th minute, there was no panic. The backline held their nerves, avoiding unnecessary clearances and trusting their structure.

In midfield, Sapna Rani -- sporting a top knot -- and Maria Manda provided both muscle and metronome; like two knights on a chess board. Monika Chakma, the left-footed creative fulcrum, popped up between the lines, pulled defenders out of shape, and switched flanks with intelligence.

Her interplay with forward Tohura Khatun -- unmistakable in her military-style boy cut and operating as a fluid false nine -- allowed the front line to keep Myanmar constantly guessing.

And the face of the collective belief was 21-year-old Ritu Porna Chakma, the flamboyant winger who scored both goals -- a curling rebound and a sumptuous lob -- on either side of the interval.

Ritu, Shamsunnahar Jr, and Tohura interchanged fluently up front, pressing relentlessly -- never frantic, always calculated and collective.

Butler, who took charge after restoring SAFF supremacy in 2024, had made bold calls -- none bigger than sidelining long-time talisman Sabina Khatun to evolve the team's style. And yesterday, that evolution bore fruit for all to see.

From the 7-0 demolition of Bahrain to this watershed moment, Bangladesh's transformation has been as psychological as it has been tactical.

They are no longer content with regional glory. "This is what we live for," Butler had said before the Myanmar clash.

With qualification sealed, Bangladesh face Turkmenistan on Saturday: a dead rubber on paper, but another chance to build momentum.

This breakthrough could open new doors: high-level exposure; investment; and a growing fan base.

On the pitch, this team have already shown they belong on Asia's grandest stage. And how did they get there!