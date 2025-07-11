Football
Star Sports Report 
Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:07 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:14 PM

Most Viewed

Football
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship 
Football

Bangladesh make emphatic start

Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:07 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:14 PM
Star Sports Report 
Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:07 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:14 PM
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh made an emphatic start to their title defence of the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship with a 9-1 win against Sri Lanka at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Friday.

Peter Butler's charges were thoroughly dominant against Sri Lanka, still regarded as one of the punching bags of South Asian women's football, in the first match of the double round-robin tournament.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With the confidence gained from a historic Asian Cup berth a few days ago, Afeida Khandaker and Co started in an ominous fashion, scoring twice within the first four minutes. However, they were only able to add one more goal in the first half.

The second half, though, was a different affair as Bangladesh added six more goals past the hapless islanders, who managed to pull one back in stoppage time.

Mosammat Sagorika, one of the nine members from the senior team, scored a hattrick while Munki Akter bagged a brace. Shikha Jahan, Rupa Akter, Sapna Rani and Shanti Mardi scored one apiece.

Nepal and Bhutan, the two other teams of the competition, will play later in the day at the same venue.

Related topic:
footballWomen's footballBangladesh women's footballSAFF U-20 Women's Championship
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

SAFF winning women's team arrive at Chief Adviser's reception ceremony

SAFF winning women's team arrive at chief adviser's reception ceremony

8m ago
Kota Takai

Tottenham sign Japan defender Takai

3d ago

'We know how to fight through adversity': Women footballers eye world stage

4d ago

Ancelotti Jr steps out of father’s shadow with Botafogo job

2d ago
Ekushey Padak for women's football team

Winning the second SAFF Women's Championship: Footsteps to the future

8m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘আমি শিক্ষক মানুষ...আমার কিছু বলার নেই’ আদালত প্রাঙ্গণে আবুল বারকাত

এজাহারে বলা হয়, অধ্যাপক বারকাত জনতা ব্যাংকের চেয়ারম্যান থাকা অবস্থায় অ্যাননটেক্স গ্রুপকে অবৈধ সুবিধা দিয়ে ২৯৭ কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ করতে সহায়তা করেছেন।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

৭ বছরে ওষুধ রপ্তানি বেড়েছে দ্বিগুণেরও বেশি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে