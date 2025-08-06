Butler pleased with Bangladesh's assured display

Bangladesh U-20 women's team head coach Peter Butler expressed satisfaction with his side's performance following a 3-1 win over hosts Laos in their opening match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Vientiane on Tuesday.

A brace from Mosammat Sagorika and a composed finish from Munki Akhter earned the women in red and green a crucial three points in Group H, setting the tone ahead of their next fixture against Timor-Leste.

Speaking in an audio message shared by the Bangladesh Football Federation, the English coach said,

"It's always nice to win your first game. It's important for us to get some points on the board going into the Timor-Leste game."

Butler admitted his players were a bit nervous at the start but praised the team's structure and resilience.

"You've always got that nervous apprehension, wanting to take your early chances. I thought we defended well. A bit risky at times but that's the way we play. Some people will like it, some won't. That's just life. But the players will get used to it," he added.

Reflecting on the overall performance, the Englishman highlighted both the positives and the learning opportunities for the young squad.

"This is a great learning period for them, and I was pleased with how we played. We showed real quality with the ball, looked assured at the back. We did concede a sloppy goal which was disappointing but if I'm being honest, I don't think Laos really troubled us."

The result places Bangladesh second in the group standings behind South Korea, who demolished Timor-Leste 9-0 earlier in the day. Bangladesh face Timor-Leste next on Friday, aiming to strengthen their bid for a place in the next round.