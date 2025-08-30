Law enforcers swoop on Gono Odhikar during clash with JP in Kakrail

Nur, 5 others hospitalised; law enforcers deployed

Leaders and activists of Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad clashed in front of the former's central office in the capital's Kakrail yesterday.

At least six people, including Gono Odhikar President Nurul Haque Nur and General Secretary Rashed Khan, were hospitalised for injuries during the incident that occurred between 6:15pm and 7:30pm. Jatiya Party claimed several of its leaders were injured.

Golam Faruk, officer-in-charge of Ramna Police Station, said during the clash, both sides threw brick chips at each other, amid chase and counter-chase. "Following the clash, police and other agencies were deployed at the scene."

Along with police, army personnel were also deployed, said leaders of both parties, who blamed each other for the clash.

Nur and Rashed, along with four other injured, were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment last night, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Photo: Screenshot from video

Talking to The Daily Star, Rashed said, "First, Jatiya Party men attacked us and later, police and army carried out the second phase of attack. Nur was injured in the second phase of the attack."

Abu Hanif, media coordinator of Gono Odhikar, in a press release alleged they were attacked after organising a demonstration yesterday demanding a ban on the activities of Awami League's accomplices.

"After the protest at the central office, we were marching from Paltan towards the Nightingale intersection. Bricks and stones were thrown at us from behind while passing by the Jatiya Party office," he said.

He also said there were about 300-400 people in front of the Jatiya Party office and Gono Odhikar suspects those people included Awami League and Jubo League men.

The Jatiya Party organised an emergency press conference at its central office after the incident.

Its Secretary General Shameem Haider Patwary alleged Gono Odhikar carried out an attack from its procession.

Later, army and police came to the spot and brought the situation under control, he said. He said several JP leaders were injured and hospitalised.

Shameem said that Gono Odhikar Parishad must apologise for its "misdeeds" and the government should take punitive actions against the party.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Service Public Relations Department in a statement said some leaders and activists tried to create unrest through mob violence during the demonstration despite repeated requests.

They launched organised attacks on law enforcers and around 9:00pm escalated the violence further with a torch procession, the ISPR said. At that time, the demonstrators hurled bricks and stones and also attempted to set fire to various establishments.

In addition, movement of ordinary people in Bijoynagar,

Nayapaltan, and adjacent areas was severely disrupted.

"As a result, law enforcers were compelled to use force to protect public security," the ISPR said, adding that five members of the army were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, protesting the attack on Nur, leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad marched on the DMCH premises. Similar protests were held in Narayanganj, Chattogram and Gazipur.

In Dhaka, National Citizen Party leaders and activists also brought out a procession in protest against the attack on Nur.

CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam visited Nur at the hospital, while Law Adviser Asif Nazrul condemned the attack on Nur in a Facebook post.

When Asif Nazrul went to visit Nur at the DMCH later, Gono Odhikar leaders and activists started demonstrating in front of the hospital. Later, law enforcers escorted him out of the DMCH, said hospital sources.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh also condemned the attack on Nur.