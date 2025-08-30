Latif Siddique refuses to seek bail

Claims court has no power to grant it; sent to jail in anti-terrorism case

Former minister and expelled Awami League leader Abdul Latif Siddique yesterday refused to seek bail, saying the court had "no authority" to grant it.

He declined to sign a vakalatnama when defence lawyer Saiful Islam approached him during a hearing in an anti-terrorism case at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka.

"I requested him three times, but every time he repeated, 'Why should I seek something from what [court] has no authority? I will not sign any vakalatnama, I will not seek bail'," Saiful told The Daily Star.

Around 10:30am, Latif, Dhaka University law Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, and 14 others were brought to the courtroom in handcuffs, helmets, and bulletproof vests. Hafizur requested the police to remove the bulletproof jackets, citing discomfort, and the officers complied.

Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque began the proceedings at 10:55am and later ordered all 16 accused to jail.

As he was being taken back to the lockup of the CMM Court, journalists asked if he had anything to say. Latif shook his head, signalling "no".

Police filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station earlier in the day, accusing Latif and others of inciting terrorism through a speech delivered under the banner of Mancha 71.

The case statement said he conspired to destabilise the country through armed struggle and to overthrow the interim government.

For his speech, people present there surrounded Latif Siddique and others and chanted slogans calling them "Awami fascists", the case statement said. It made 70 to 80 unidentified others accused.

During the hearing, Hafizur said they were victims, not perpetrators. "I have taught the constitution for 33 years. Yet a conspiracy involving the Liberation War and the constitution is being hatched against me. Yesterday, a mob was created against us, and we were arrested."

He alleged denial of protections under article 33 of the constitution and sought Tk 5 crore in compensation for "physical and mental harm inflicted by the state". Holding up a copy of the constitution, he said, "We will protect the constitution. We will protect the Liberation War."

Journalist Monjurul Alam Panna, another accused, also spoke from the dock. "What crimes have we committed? Why are handcuffs placed on a journalist's wrists? Is it a crime to speak about the Liberation War? Are we criminals?" he asked.

Opposing bail, Additional Public Prosecutor Md Shamsuddoha Sumon told the court the accused attended a roundtable organised by Mancha 71, founded on August 5 -- the anniversary of the Awami League's ouster.

He alleged the platform's "main objective is to bring [Sheikh] Hasina back" and that the accused "were involved in conspiracies" and had benefitted from the AL in the past. He said 300–400 people had gathered in Bhatara with the same aim, later blockading Shahbagh. He described it as part of a blueprint to sabotage the election, adding that a remand petition would follow.

Latif, Hafizur, and others were detained on Thursday after a group calling itself "July Fighters" disrupted a discussion on "Our Great Liberation War and the Constitution of Bangladesh" organised by Mancha 71 at Dhaka Reporters Unity. The group tore the banner, confined participants, and handed them over to police.

Organisers said they formed Mancha 71 to prevent distortion of Liberation War history and protect the dignity of freedom fighters, and their event was meant as a peaceful discussion.

Prof Anu Muhammad, former Jahangirnagar University teacher, condemned the incident. "They assaulted freedom fighters, a university teacher, and a journalist -- people who only wanted to speak. Wasn't it for this very right to free expression that we fought against Sheikh Hasina's regime?" he said at a separate programme at Central Shaheed Minar yesterday.

He warned against rising mob violence by certain groups to silence thoughts, opinions, and the right to speak. "After such an attack, the government should have filed a case against the attackers. Instead, to our shock, those attacked were charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act and sent to prison, while the attackers — whose faces are visible in videos -- roam free, preparing for the next wave of mob terror."