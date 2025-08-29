Latif Siddique, 15 others sued under Anti-Terrorism Act, sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent former minister and expelled Awami League leader Abdul Latif Siddique and 15 others to jail in a case filed over allegations of conspiracy against the interim government and attempts to push the country toward armed conflict.

The case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Khalid Monsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, told The Daily Star this morning.

Shahbagh Police Station's Sub-inspector Md Amirul Islam filed the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque passed the order after rejecting their bail petitions this morning.

The other accused are: Dhaka University Prof Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, 55; Md Abdullah Al Amin, 73; Manjurul Alam, 49; Kazi ATM Anisur Rahman Bulbul, 72; Golam Mostafa, 81; Md Mohiul Islam alias Babu, 64; Md Zakir Hossain, 74; Md Tawsiful Bari Khan, 72; Md Amir Hossain Sumon, 37; Md Al Amin, 40; Md Nazmul Ahsan, 35; Syed Shahed Hasan, 36; Md Shafiqul Islam Delowar, 64; Dewan Mohammad Ali, 50; and Md Abdullahil Kayum, 61.

Shahbagh Police Station's SI Toufiq Hasan appealed to the court to keep the accused in jail.

The defence lawyers submitted bail pleas, which were opposed by Additional Public Prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail petitions and ordered to send the accused to jail.

According to the case statement, on the morning of August 28, the complainant saw several people at the Jatiya Press Club's Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium chanting slogans "Awami fascists", while former minister Latif Siddique was delivering a speech.

It was later learnt that on August 5, a platform named 'Mancha 71' was launched with the aim of resisting conspiracies to erase or distort the history of the Liberation War. The group arranged a roundtable discussion at 10:00am yesterday. Around 70-80 people, including the accused, reportedly attended the meeting.

It was alleged that Siddique, 75, under the banner of 'Mancha 71', was "instigating others to destabilise the country through armed struggle and oust the current interim government", said the case statement. His "conspiratorial speech" triggered the slogan "Awami fascists" inside the venue, the statement added.