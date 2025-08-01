Family’s constant support, and a golden debut

"Hit her, hit her hard," shouted Afeida Khandokar, captain of the Bangladesh women's football team, from the stands of the Mohammad Ali Boxing Stadium in Dhaka yesterday.

Her presence came as a surprise, even to her elder sister Afra Khandokar, who was in the ring battling Zinnat Ferdous in the 52kg category final of the 31st Men's and 7th Women's National Boxing Championships. Afra didn't know until just before the bout that Afeida would make it to the stadium, especially after attending a U-20 national football team practice and press conference earlier in the day.

Afeida arrived with their parents to cheer on Afra, adding energy to a surprisingly lively crowd on the championship's final day -- rare for a tournament that usually ends without much buzz.

But this year, the spotlight was firmly on New York-based Zinnat Ferdous, who made her domestic debut memorable by clinching gold, outclassing Afra despite the latter's strong family support.

The atmosphere, however, contrasted with the poor conditions inside the stadium. Spectators, including the services team members, sat in dusty galleries. Many had to climb ladders to access the stands, as the entrance gates were locked.

Yet, the excitement was palpable. Fans welcomed both fighters with loud cheers, with Afra's family being the most vocal. Her father, Arif Hassan Prince, even offered tactical instructions from the stands.

In the ring, Zinnat controlled all three rounds with sharp footwork and fast, accurate punches, while Afra stayed on the defensive. The result was a convincing win for Zinnat.

"It felt great to see so many fans in the gallery. This is just the beginning for me in domestic competitions, and I hope to continue," said Zinnat after the bout.

Afra, collecting her second consecutive silver at the senior level, remained upbeat. "She [Zinnat] is a skilled boxer with great technique. I just focused on staying in the ring -- I was determined not to get knocked out."

Zinnat, in turn, praised Afra's resilience. "Bangladeshis have strong eagerness for the sport. With better technique, they can achieve even more," she said.

Afeida, watching her sister take the punches, admitted, "I was scared seeing the blows land on her, even though I enjoyed the match."

In the overall standings, Bangladesh Army topped the table with 17 gold medals in men's and women's events, followed by Bangladesh Ansar with six.

But regardless of the results, the crowd's passion, despite infrastructural shortcomings, offered hope that boxing could rise in popularity -- even in a country dominated by cricket and football.