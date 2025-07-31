In pictures
In pictures: Afra's resolve falls short against Zinnat as Afeida looks on

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh women's football team captain Afeida Khandaker, used to being under the spotlight, watched on from the stands with her parents, as her elder sibling Afra Khandaker fought in the 52kg weight category final of the Women's Boxing Championship against New York-based boxer Zinnat Ferdous at the Mohammad Ali Boxing Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

The young Afra put on a brave display in the three-round bought but was outclassed by the experienced Zinnat. Afra had to settle with a silver medal as Zinnat won gold.

The Daily Star's Firoz Ahmed was at the venue, following the action. The following are a few of his captures:

