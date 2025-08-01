Business
Star Business Report
Fri Aug 1, 2025 11:37 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 02:04 PM

Breakdown of US tariff rates by country

us tariff rates by country
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed miniature model depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. flag and word "Tariffs" in this illustration taken, April 17, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo :

With Bangladesh facing a 20 percent tariff on its exports-- much lower than the initially announced 37 percent -- US President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on exports from dozens of trading partners, including Canada, Brazil, India and Taiwan.

Trump has set rates including a 35 percent duty on many goods from Canada, 50 percent for Brazil, 25 percent for India, 20 percent for Taiwan, and 39 percent for Switzerland, according to a presidential executive order.

Bangladesh welcomed 20 percent US tariff
Leveling the field: What the new US tariff rate means for Bangladesh

The order, according to Reuters, lists higher import duty rates ranging from 10 percent to 41 percent for 69 trading partners, to take effect in seven days.

Below is the list of countries and the corresponding tariff rates on their exports to the American market.

 

 

 

US tariffsUS tariffs on Bangladesh
