US cuts tariffs on Bangladesh to 20% after talks

The United States has slashed its tariff rate on goods from Bangladesh to 20 percent, a significant reduction from the previous 35 percent, after a final round of intense negotiations in Washington.

The White House confirmed the new rate on Friday, a move expected to provide a substantial boost to Bangladeshi exports, particularly in the crucial garment sector. The breakthrough came after high-level discussions between Bangladeshi officials and the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the main body overseeing US trade policy.

The 20 percent tariff is a benchmark rate and the existing 16 percent average will be added in the final count when the goods are released from the ports in the US after the completion of customs procedures. This method applies to all countries.

The deal for Dhaka was secured just hours before a midnight deadline set by President Donald Trump and stands out against a broader protectionist trade policy.

In his immediate reaction shared by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said, "With the 20 percent tariff imposed on Bangladesh, we will remain in a competitive position. There is no possibility that our exports to the United States will be hampered. However, we had expected a rate below 20 percent."

In a separate announcement, the White House said Trump would maintain a minimum global tariff of 10 percent, while imports from countries holding trade surpluses with the US would face duties of 15 percent or higher.

The successful negotiation for Bangladesh presents a stark contrast to the administration's treatment of other key trading partners, notably India.

Washington has threatened New Delhi with tariffs of 25 percent, a figure that would single it out more severely than most major economies, with the exception of Canada, which was hit with 35 percent tariff rate