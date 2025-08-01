A decisive diplomatic victory: CA

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday congratulated tariff negotiators for securing a landmark trade deal with the United States, calling it "a decisive diplomatic victory."

"By reducing the tariff to 20 percent, 17 percentage points lower than anticipated, our negotiators have shown exceptional strategic skill and unwavering commitment to protecting and advancing Bangladesh's economic interests," Yunus said in a statement.

He noted that the team had worked relentlessly since February, navigating a complex process involving tariff, non-tariff, and national security issues.

"The deal preserves our comparative advantage, boosts access to the world's largest consumer market, and safeguards our core national interests," he said.

Yunus said the achievement highlights Bangladesh's growing influence on the global stage and paves the way for greater opportunities, faster growth, and lasting prosperity.

"Today's success is a powerful testament to our national resilience and bold vision for a stronger economy."