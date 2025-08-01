Business
Staff Correspondent
Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 12:32 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

A decisive diplomatic victory: CA

Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 12:32 AM
Staff Correspondent
Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 12:32 AM
chief adviser praises US tariffs cut on Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday congratulated tariff negotiators for securing a landmark trade deal with the United States, calling it "a decisive diplomatic victory."

"By reducing the tariff to 20 percent, 17 percentage points lower than anticipated, our negotiators have shown exceptional strategic skill and unwavering commitment to protecting and advancing Bangladesh's economic interests," Yunus said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

US reduces tariffs on Bangladesh
Read more

US cuts tariffs on Bangladesh to 20% after talks

He noted that the team had worked relentlessly since February, navigating a complex process involving tariff, non-tariff, and national security issues.

"The deal preserves our comparative advantage, boosts access to the world's largest consumer market, and safeguards our core national interests," he said.

Yunus said the achievement highlights Bangladesh's growing influence on the global stage and paves the way for greater opportunities, faster growth, and lasting prosperity.

"Today's success is a powerful testament to our national resilience and bold vision for a stronger economy."

us tariff rates by country
Read more

Breakdown of US tariff rates by country

 

Related topic:
US tariffsUS tariffs on BangladeshChief Adviser Muhammad Yunus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

chief adviser yunus facebook post deleted

Post seeking financial aid removed from chief adviser’s page after criticism

1w ago
Bangladesh delegation to visit US

Delegation to visit US next week to discuss tariffs

3m ago
Bangladesh government stance on terrorism

Terrorism has no place in Bangladesh

4d ago
Economy might have expanded at a slower pace in April: PMI

Economy might have expanded at a slower pace in April: PMI

2m ago
yunus meeting tarique rahman in london

A tea room in London, a nation in waiting

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সচেষ্ট থেকেছি আমরা যেন কোনো ভূ-রাজনৈতিক ফাঁদে পড়ে না যাই: নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে শুল্ক আলোচনা প্রসঙ্গে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের জাতীয় নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা ড. খলিলুর রহমান বলেছেন, ‘আমাদের তরফ থেকে চেয়েছি, আমরা যেন কোনো ভূ-রাজনৈতিক ফাঁদে পড়ে না যাই। সেই কারণে আমরা সব সময়...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পাল্টা শুল্ক কমে ২০ শতাংশ: বাংলাদেশের সন্তুষ্টির জায়গা কতটুকু?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে