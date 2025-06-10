When and how to watch Bangladesh vs Singapore match

The wait is over. Fans had been waiting for June 10, the big day in Bangladesh football, ever since the draw was made for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Today, Bangladesh meet Singapore in their second match of the qualifiers, with all four teams of the group – India, Bangladesh, Singapore and Hong Kong on one point each and zero goal difference.

The match will kick off at 7:00pm (Bangladesh time) at the National Stadium in Dhaka, which has gone through a lengthy and costly renovation over the last four years.

The venue hosted a friendly match between Bangladesh and Bhutan on June 4 – the first in more than four years – and the match witnessed capacity crowd.

For today's match, the tickets sold out in a rush after being released online, although there were massive cyber issues with securing tickets.

Giant Screens to telecast the match

So more than 23,000 people will be there to watch today's match at the venue. But there will be millions more who would have been willing but did not get to buy a ticket for this eagerly-anticipated fixture.

But they need not fret over missing out on the action. For those who want to have a stadium-like experience of watching the game, giant screens will be set up at eight divisional venues to telecast the match.

According to media reports, there will be giant screens at Rabindra Sarobar in Dhaka, District Stadium in Chattogram (formerly known as MA Aziz Stadium). Zero Point in Sylhet, Shibbari Mor in Khulna, Nanking Bazar in Rajshahi, Bell's Park in Barishal, Zilla Parishad in Mymensingh and Zilla Parishad in Rangpur.

TV Broadcast

To make sure everyone gets to see the action on TV, the match will be broadcast live on T Sports, Bangladesh's first and only exclusive sports-based TV channel.

The coverage will start an hour before the kick-off, building up the excitement and analysing the preparation of the two teams as well as their probable strategies.

In case you're stuck up with an important work and can't afford to watch TV, do keep an eye on one of the many football scoring platforms to stay up to date with the latest score from the match.