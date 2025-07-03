Bangladesh now in with a chance to play World Cup

Having already secured their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the very first time, Bangladesh women's football team now has a chance to qualify for the 2027 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics as well.

Ritu Porna Chakma's brace helped Bangladesh beat a higher-ranked Myanmar side 2-1 in the Asian Cup qualification fixture at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon yesterday.

The crucial win against Myanmar, ranked 73 places above 128th-ranked Bangladesh, significantly boosted Bangladesh's chances of progressing. However, confirmation of their qualification came later in the day, after Turkmenistan and Bahrain played out a 2-2 draw.

A total of five teams have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup -- Australia (as hosts), China, Japan, South Korea, and Bangladesh -- which will be held next March. The 12-team event will also serve as a qualifying stage for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as the top six teams from the tournament will earn a place in the global event. The top eight teams will also be eligible to participate in the Olympics.

The seventh and eighth-ranked teams will have an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup through intercontinental play-offs.

It is still a long road to the World Cup or the Olympics, but the Bangladesh side that defeated higher-ranked Myanmar and Bahrain can certainly set their sights on the goal.