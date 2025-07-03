Football
Star Sports Report
Thu Jul 3, 2025 02:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 07:04 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Bangladesh now in with a chance to play World Cup

Thu Jul 3, 2025 02:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 07:04 PM
Star Sports Report
Thu Jul 3, 2025 02:38 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 07:04 PM
Bangladesh beats Myanmar women's football
Photo: AFC

Having already secured their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the very first time, Bangladesh women's football team now has a chance to qualify for the 2027 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics as well.

Ritu Porna Chakma's brace helped Bangladesh beat a higher-ranked Myanmar side 2-1 in the Asian Cup qualification fixture at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The crucial win against Myanmar, ranked 73 places above 128th-ranked Bangladesh, significantly boosted Bangladesh's chances of progressing. However, confirmation of their qualification came later in the day, after Turkmenistan and Bahrain played out a 2-2 draw.

A total of five teams have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup -- Australia (as hosts), China, Japan, South Korea, and Bangladesh -- which will be held next March. The 12-team event will also serve as a qualifying stage for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as the top six teams from the tournament will earn a place in the global event. The top eight teams will also be eligible to participate in the Olympics.

The seventh and eighth-ranked teams will have an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup through intercontinental play-offs.

It is still a long road to the World Cup or the Olympics, but the Bangladesh side that defeated higher-ranked Myanmar and Bahrain can certainly set their sights on the goal.

Related topic:
Bangladesh footballBangladesh women's footballRitu Porna Chakma
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ritu Porna Chakma SAFF Championship 2024

I was aiming for goal: Ritu Porna affirms about wonder strike

8m ago

Bangladesh to make futsal debut in September

6d ago

Whispers of a golden return

4w ago

Expats’ trial ends in festive mood

3d ago

Shamit arrives in Dhaka to make his Bangladesh debut

4w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

জাপানে শিক্ষাবৃত্তি ও বাংলাদেশি কর্মী নিয়োগ বাড়ানোর আহ্বান প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

বিনিয়োগ, রোহিঙ্গাদের জন্য মানবিক সহায়তা এবং যুব উন্নয়ন—বিশেষত শিক্ষা ও খেলাধুলার ক্ষেত্রে সহযোগিতা আরও জোরদার করতে জাপানের প্রতি আহ্বান জানিয়েছেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

পুশ ইন নয়, শেখ হাসিনা ও আওয়ামী ফ্যাসিস্টদের পাঠান: নাহিদ ইসলাম

১ ঘণ্টা আগে