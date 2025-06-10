Bangladesh vs Singapore match: BFF issues six-point guideline for fans

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) issued six specific guidelines for fans ahead of today's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Singapore, to be held at the National Stadium.

The instructions were shared through a press release from BFF's media department yesterday. According to the notice, although the match kicks off at 7 pm, stadium gates will open for spectators at 2 pm.

Anyone found with counterfeit or fake tickets will face immediate legal action.

With general spectators in mind, the notice states that fans must queue at the outer gate to enter through Gate 3 of the National Stadium. Two designated lanes will be set up for the queue, stretching from Dainik Bangla to Rajuk Bhaban, with one lane kept open for vehicular movement.

The BFF has made it clear that no one without a valid ticket will be allowed entry into the stadium. However, ticketless fans are encouraged to enjoy the match on big screens. It has been reported that fans in various divisional cities across the country will have the opportunity to watch the match on large displays.

The notice also states that spectators will not be allowed to enter the stadium with any bags, bottles, or additional items.

