‘I couldn’t miss it’: White wave engulfs National Stadium

With more than three hours to go before kick-off in the highly-anticipated Asian Cup Qualifier between Bangladesh and Singapore, the newly renovated National Stadium is already transforming into a sea of white -- the colour of Bangladesh's home jersey.

Spectators from all corners of the country, buzzing with excitement, began pouring into the stadium early, hoping to secure their seats well before the 5:00pm deadline set by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), which issued six-point spectator instructions based on learnings from the recent FIFA friendly against Bhutan.

Enthusiasm ran high, as fans showed little concern for the long wait ahead, eager to witness their beloved national side take on Singapore-- especially after English Premier League-bred Hamza Choudhury's much-hyped debut against India earlier this year.

Among the crowd were children and elderly alike, most donning the new all-white Bangladesh kit. The stadium's premises turned festive, with co-sponsors setting up fan zones, selfie stages, and mini games — including a small goalpost challenge with gift rewards.

A group of Bashundhara Kings supporters near Dainik Bangla More, proudly wearing national jerseys, had travelled from districts like Cumilla, Munshiganj, and Satkhira.

"We're always there — from domestic leagues to international friendlies," said Mehdi Hasan. "We even travelled to Shillong for the India match and Kolkata for the AFC Cup games. We tried for over 200 tickets online but managed around 150."

Arafat Sheikh from Munshiganj expressed a bittersweet sentiment. "My father wished to come today, but I had only one ticket," he said.

For Sheikh Rabiul Islam of Satkhira, this was a first. "I've never seen the national team live. With Hamza and Shamit [Shome] joining, this team is different. There's hope."

Satkhira's Asadul Islam, who had stopped watching football years ago, returned with renewed belief. "I think Bangladesh will fight hard today. Afeida Khandokar (women's team captain) gave me this ticket. I couldn't miss it."

Three friends — Samiul, Arif, and Zahid — came from Cumilla to see Hamza, Jamal, and Shamit live. Samiul noted that his Tk 400 ticket was offered resale at Tk 2,000, but he declined. "Watching from the gallery is priceless," he said.

Mizanur Rahman, 53, from Gazipur, reminisced about playing for his district team two decades ago. "It's been 20 years since I came here. The stadium's changed, and so has the team. I couldn't let this chance pass."

Even injury didn't deter Abdul Karim Tonmoy, who, along with his sister and two relatives, arrived limping after a recent Eid-ul-Adha injury. "I started from Gazipur at 11:00am and entered the wrong gate first," he said, laughing. "But I made it. Hamza and Shamit give us real hope. This team can bring back the glory days."

Inside, former national footballer Mamun Mia, members of the women's national team, and referees entered with complimentary tickets. Outside, some desperate fans were still searching for tickets. One man, denied at the gate, begged this reporter for help, sharing that he had been asked to pay Tk 2,500 for a Tk 400 ticket just to be part of what promises to be a historic evening.

With kickoff drawing closer and the crowd only growing louder, Bangladesh's football faithful are ready to roar.