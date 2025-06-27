Bangladesh to make futsal debut in September

Bangladesh will make their international futsal debut in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, drawn into a tough Group G with hosts Malaysia, the UAE, and 13-time champions Iran.

The draw, held Thursday at AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, placed Bangladesh among 31 teams split across eight groups. Group winners and the seven best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament.

Qualifiers run from September 20–24, with the main event set for January 27 to February 7 in Indonesia next year.