How to see the meteor shower from Bangladesh between August 12–13

Every August, the night sky has a way of humbling us. The Perseid meteor shower returns, reminding us that above the haze of our everyday lives, there's a theatre of cosmic dust and light. This year, on the nights of 12 and 13 August, Bangladesh will have a clear ticket to this celestial display — if you know where and how to look.

Why We See It

As Earth orbits the Sun, the debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet forms the Perseids meteors. The small microscopic particles burn up in Earth's atmosphere at incredible speed, which in turn creates meteor showers.

Photo: Collected / Juskteez Vu / Unsplash

Best Spots in Bangladesh

Light pollution is your biggest enemy here. While you can catch glimpses from any open field in the outskirts of Dhaka, your best chance lies in the quieter, darker corners of the country.

Cox's Bazar: Go to the quiet hilly side of the city and enjoy the show with the ocean on the horizon.

Saint Martin's Island: Far from the mainland glare, with the bonus of ocean air.

Ruma or Thanchi, Bandarban: Higher altitude, less artificial light, and breath-taking horizons.

Lawachara National Park, Sylhet: Dense Forest surroundings to block stray light sources. If travelling isn't an option, find the darkest open field you can — village edges or riverbanks are ideal.

Do's and Don'ts for Viewing

Do: Give your eyes at least 20 minutes to adjust to the dark — skip your phone during this time. It helps if you bring a mat or reclining chair so you won't have to strain your neck to look up.

Don't: Use bright torches unless absolutely necessary; even brief flashes ruin your ability to adjust to low light. Expect a constant downpour of meteors — patience is part of the show. It is ill-advised to shout out every sighting — share quietly so others don't miss their moment.

Photo: Collected / Tengyart / Unsplash

Why This Year Is Still Worth It

Yes, there's a catch: the Moon will be nearly full, washing out many faint meteors. But brighter ones, including the occasional fireball, will still slice through. If anything, spotting them amid the moonlight feels like earning them.

When Clouds Crash the Party

Bangladesh's August skies are almost always going through overcast spells. If the night turns cloudy, don't waste the trip. You can turn it into a campout, tell stories, or stargaze during any clear breaks. The best memories are created during unplanned moments.