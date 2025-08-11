Two bodies found in car in Malibagh hospital basement
Police recovered two bodies from inside a car parked in the basement of Sirajul Islam Medical College & Hospital in Dhaka's Malibagh this afternoon.
The identities of the deceased, both males, could not be confirmed immediately.
Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Ramna Division, said police rushed to the private hospital following information and recovered the bodies.
"We are trying to identify them and investigating the deaths," he added.
