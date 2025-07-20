Bangladesh drawn with hosts Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have been placed in Group A of the SAFF U-17 Championship along with hosts Sri Lanka, who will stage the regional youth tournament in Colombo from September 15 to 20.

Nepal are the other contenders in Group A, as the draw for the seven-team tournament was held at a hotel in the capital this morning.

Group B comprises India, Pakistan, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

Coaches of the participating nations, along with referees and the match commissioner of the ongoing SAFF Women's U-20 Championship, took part in the draw during a short programme.

