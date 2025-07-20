Football
Sports Reporter
Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:47 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:50 AM

Most Viewed

Football
SAFF U-17 C’ship
Football

Bangladesh drawn with hosts Sri Lanka

Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:47 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:50 AM
Sports Reporter
Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:47 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 11:50 AM
SAFF Championship 2026

Bangladesh have been placed in Group A of the SAFF U-17 Championship along with hosts Sri Lanka, who will stage the regional youth tournament in Colombo from September 15 to 20.

Nepal are the other contenders in Group A, as the draw for the seven-team tournament was held at a hotel in the capital this morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Group B comprises India, Pakistan, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

Coaches of the participating nations, along with referees and the match commissioner of the ongoing SAFF Women's U-20 Championship, took part in the draw during a short programme.
 

Related topic:
SAFF U-17 ChampionshipBangladesh football
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hamza Choudhury returns to Leicester City training

Hamza back in blue with lessons from red and green

1w ago

Gold Cup lights path for next wave

1m ago

An evening of evoked memories and renewed belief

1m ago

Bangladesh to make futsal debut in September

3w ago

Substitutes take Bangladesh into final

9m ago
|রাজনীতি

প্রশাসনের বিভিন্ন জায়গায় স্বৈরাচারের দোসররা আছে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

সকালে চট্টগ্রামে জুলাই শহীদ পরিবারের সঙ্গে সাক্ষাৎ শেষে তিনি এ মন্তব্য করেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে তিন দিন কারফিউর পর আবার ১৪৪ ধারা জারি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে