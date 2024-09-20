Bangladesh lose to India in SAFF U-17 opener

Bangladesh Under-17 team suffered a 1-0 defeat to India courtesy of a stoppage time goal in the tournament opener of the SAFF U-17 Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan today.

Sumit Sharma headed home a well-directed chip from substitute Manbhakupar Malngiang in the stoppage time of the second half to give the defending champions a winning start.

Bangladesh's fate in the tournament now depends on their second and final Group A match against the Maldives on Sunday.

India were on the offence for the majority of the first half, with Bangladesh content to hang back and ensure they do not concede an early goal.

The boys in red and green started cautiously while India dominated the proceedings early on. A few defense-splitting passes from the Indians exposed the Bangladesh backline at times, however, the defenders did well enough to cancel out the threats.

India created the first real chance to break the deadlock in the 15th minute when Samson Ahongshangbam's glancing header narrowly went wide, much to the relief of Bangladesh goalkeeper Nahidul Islam.

Bangladesh started making runs at the opposition half as the match progressed and looked dangerous in set pieces.

Nazmul Huda Faisal's low-drive from a scramble following a corner narrowly missed the target with a deflection of an Indian defender in the 26th minute.

Two minutes later, Murshed Ali's curling free kick was fisted away by Indian goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam.

After half-time, India played high-pressing football and created some good chances in the last 20 minutes. Bangladesh goalkeeper Nahidul made a good save in the 75th minute and an Indian attempt rattled the Bangladesh crossbar in the next minute.

India made four changes at the 77th minute and the substitutes piled on more pressure which ended up being too much for Bangladesh to withstand in the end.

Substitutes Hemneichung Lunkim and Malngian's attempts went wide in the 80th and 85th minute respectively before Sumit separated both sides with a header inside the box two minutes into the five-minute added time.