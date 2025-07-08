Indomitable women footballers point to persistent cracks in the system

The Bangladesh women's football team, led by Afeida Khandokar and guided by Peter Butler, has once again shown the nation what belief, resilience, and unity can achieve.

These young women have defied logic and surpassed every expectation in Yangon by qualifying for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, beating higher-ranked Myanmar and Bahrain, and thrashing Turkmenistan 7-0 with statements of intent.

But what truly defines this team is a spirit that refuses to break. Few embodied that more than Ritu Porna Chakma, who declared: "We, the girls of Bangladesh, know how to fight through adversity."

Indeed, they've fought; not just on the pitch, but off it. And while they now stand on the verge of something historic, their success also exposes a harsh reality: their rise has come in spite of, not because of, the system that should be supporting them.

To be fair, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has made contributions to the growth of women's football. But when players, including the captain, have to raise concerns about basic necessities like accommodation, proper nutrition, a proper league, and a modest salary even after major triumphs, it points to deep-rooted neglect.

Players have spoken publicly about the need for proper nutrition, functioning gyms, better training grounds, and a stable domestic league. Wages have gone unpaid. Some have even had to beg for basic support during international tournaments. When national heroes are pleading for food or overdue salaries, it implies something is deeply broken.

Captain Afeida was clear in laying out the team's expectations: better facilities, better food, more friendlies against quality teams, and a functioning women's league.

These are far from being lofty demands but essential ones.

So, when BFF president Tabith Awal, after the historic qualification, promised "full support" and unveiled the slogan "Mission Australia", it unfortunately rang hollow to many.

We've heard similar promises before, especially after the SAFF Championship wins in 2022 and 2024. Grand speeches were made. But where was the follow through?

Where was the domestic league? Where was the investment in facilities? Where was the roadmap to elevate these girls from regional champions to serious Asian contenders?

Once again, the burden of progress is being carried by the players and not the institutions meant to uplift them.

To his credit, the BFF president struck the right emotional tone. He spoke of these girls as agents of societal change. And they are. They're rewriting what's possible for women in Bangladesh. But emotional speeches without concrete plans are nothing more than hollow praise.

If "Mission Australia" is to mean anything, it must begin with clarity. What is the six-month preparation plan? What is the long-term vision for women's football? Nobody expects overnight miracles, but without a defined path and a commitment to execution of specific plans, even the most talented squads will hit a ceiling.

Slogans don't win matches. Talent needs structure. Passion needs policy. Without them, the country risks losing another golden generation as has happened in other sports before.

The BFF must create a system where girls from every part of Bangladesh can dream and reasonably expect to play professional football. The current squad have done more than its share. They've brought honour, shattered prejudice, and shown that given a chance, Bangladeshi girls can win and win big.

Now it's time for the BFF to match that spirit; not with receptions and applause, but with long-term investment, transparency, and accountability. Because these players deserve more than promises.

As Ritu Porna said: "We know how to fight."

The real question now is: can the board play their part in line with the standard of Asian elites, against whom the Bangladesh girls will be locking horns come next March?