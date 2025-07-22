Bangladesh take first steps into international futsal with AFC Qualifiers in sight

Despite having a vibrant underground futsal scene, Bangladesh has severely lacked formal structures, tournaments, and international experience in the sport. That is set to change, as the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has announced its participation in the upcoming AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled for September.

Bangladesh, entering as rank outsiders, have been placed in Group G alongside 13-time Asian champions Iran, 76th-ranked Malaysia, and 97th-ranked United Arab Emirates. The group matches will take place in Kuantan, Malaysia, from September 20 to 24.

In preparation, the BFF held a two-day open trial to form the country's first national futsal team. Approximately 800 aspiring players participated, divided into five-member teams for 10-minute five-a-side matches at the Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium.

A three-member selection panel, comprised of former footballers and coaches Alfaz Ahmed, Shahiduzzaman Shamim, and Rashed Chowdhury Raju, all of whom previously played in futsal tournaments organised by Accent, oversaw the trial process.

"Some 300 players took part on the first day, and we picked 39 players from that group," Alfaz Ahmed told The Daily Star on Monday while observing the second and final day of trials. "Today, we expect around 500 more players. We'll likely select 55 to 60 players for the preliminary squad."

Alfaz explained the key qualities being assessed: "We are selecting players based on skill, stamina, and decision-making, because futsal is a very demanding format, different from traditional football.

"Interestingly, some players from the Bangladesh Championship League joined the trials despite having no prior experience in futsal. They're not even fully aware of their own potential in this format."

Following the trials, the squad will be trimmed to 35 players after a round of 20-minute matches. An Iranian coach is expected to arrive in Dhaka later this month to oversee a 50-day training camp in preparation for the qualifiers. The final squad heading to Malaysia will include 14 players.

Imranur Rahman, chairman of the BFF's futsal committee, expressed optimism about the sport's future in Bangladesh.

"This open trial is an important step, and its transparency is crucial since we don't have much existing knowledge or structure in futsal," said Imranur. "This is a baby step, but one with a big dream -- to qualify for the Futsal Asian Cup and ultimately the Futsal World Cup."

He added that the BFF is considering launching a corporate futsal competition or a dedicated futsal league to help build a solid foundation for the sport in the country.